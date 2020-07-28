Increased Demand for Allego’s Virtual Learning and Enablement Platform Leads to All-Time-Record Revenue and Bookings Results for the First Half of 2020

New customer wins, existing customer growth, strategic partnership and multiple industry accolades top the list of company achievements in First Half, 2020

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allego, provider of the market-leading learning and enablement platform for sales and other business-critical teams, today announced exceptional business results during the first half of 2020. In the first six months of the year, Allego reported the highest first-half revenue and bookings results since its inception, and remained cash flow positive through the period. Notably, Allego hit a new user count milestone, quadrupling its user base in the past 18 months and expanding its international footprint with customers in 65 countries across the globe.

Allego’s growth was supported by SaaS subscriptions from new customers within the mid-market segment, which accelerated to more than 140% year-over-year growth. In addition, expansion from existing enterprise customers posted robust year-over-year growth of nearly 75%, which can be attributed to Allego’s Customer Success team who has worked tirelessly to help its clients transition to today’s virtual world.

“There’s no doubt that the first half of 2020 has been incredibly challenging for organizations across the globe due to the impact of COVID-19,” said Yuchun Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Allego. “Our market leading virtual learning and enablement platform is now more essential than ever as organizations need to keep their teams trained, connected, and productive while working from home. As we head into the second half of the year, we’ll be building on our position as the market leading learning and enablement platform by rolling out many more advanced capabilities designed to delight our customers and help drive their success.”

New Customer Wins

Allego’s success during the first half of the year included the addition of multiple new customer wins spanning many industries. Notable brands adopting and expanding the Allego platform include Amerisave, Cerus Corporation, Global X ETFs, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Kuvare, Motus, Pharmacosmos Therapeutics, Inc. and Wind River Systems, among others.

HUB International, a leading North American insurance brokerage, recently turned to Allego to augment coaching and training efforts for its corporate sales training team. Under the leadership of Chris Condon, VP of Sales Training for HUB, his team recently deployed Allego to 150 users across the US and Canada to support two of its award-winning sales training programs. According to Condon, “Allego has provided a level of asynchronous coaching and in-the-moment performance support that the sales force needs to keep their skills current, particularly as we’ve taken our training programs 100% virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve been able to link coaching to the attrition rate of insurance advisors as well as account acquisition and revenue generation rates and have seen favorable results since we started using Allego.”

Partnership With Leading Ventilator Manufacturers

As the COVID-19 pandemic quickly overwhelmed hospitals and created a global shortage of ventilators, Allego partnered with the world’s leading ventilator manufacturers to form the Ventilator Training Alliance (VTA) in April. The Alliance, using Allego’s proprietary technology, launched a centralized knowledge hub known as the VTA app. The mobile and web application, available for free on the iOS and Android app stores, connects respiratory therapists, nurses and other medical professionals with the ventilator training resources that are critical in helping responders treat patients suffering from COVID-19-related respiratory distress.

Over a 3-month period, the mobile VTA application has helped more than 60,000 users in over 195 countries battle COVID-19.

Successful First S3 Virtual Showcase

Due to the impact of COVID-19 and nationwide lockdowns, Allego hosted its first S3 Virtual Showcase in place of its annual Sales Success Summit (S3) customer conference. Nearly 700 sales, training, and learning and development professionals came together for an interactive event, doubling the attendance of previous customer conferences.

During the event, attendees were able to listen to both live and pre-recorded content leveraging Allego’s technology. The event also highlighted our annual Allego Trailblazer Awards competition, where Jackson National Life Distributors, a leading provider of retirement products for industry professionals and their clients, was selected by attendees as this year’s winner for their impactful use of Allego’s learning and enablement platform.

Industry Recognition

In addition to strong business results, Allego received several industry awards and accolades in the first half of 2020. These include Customer Service Department of the Year by the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service and The BISA Award for Technology Innovation. Additionally, the company received recognition for its corporate operations and culture by being named to Inc. Best Workplaces, Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work and Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For.

About Allego

Allego’s modern learning and enablement platform ensures that sales reps and other key employees have the skills and timely knowledge to make the most of each selling situation or initiative. Instead of traditional onboarding and training marathons–which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten–enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh, bite-sized learning that employees need to close deals in today’s dynamic business environment. Content is personalized and mastered through reinforcement, on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. Hundreds of thousands of professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent messaging, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more frequently, and collaborate more effectively. To learn more about Allego and agile learning and enablement, please visit www.allego.com.

