Inaugural Female Founded Educational Summit for Miami-Dade County: Web3 Summits Led by the Women of Web3

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – October 19, 2022) – The Founders of BOK Productions , Kimberli Bruce and Keri Kilty are bringing the first of its kind women led educational conference for Web3 technologies, Web3 Summits, led by the women in Web3, November 29 (registration and VIP dinner) through December 1st, 2022 to the Miami Airport & Convention Center, Miami Dade.

These women are pioneering an educational program designed to bring a diverse program of speakers to the local community of Miami-Dade. The program is designed to provide a solid foundation of understanding for business owners, entrepreneurs, educators, and students to build strategies for the adoption of emerging technologies referred to as Web3. Defined as a collective of computer programs, applications and processes that make up the categories to be discussed during this conference; decentralization, blockchain networks, blockchain features, tokenization, token economies, metaverses, AR and VR applications.

This first of its kind women led educational event is working with the local Miami communities during Art Week, choosing a location that is easily accessible with plenty of parking for residents and visitors, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33126. The purpose of the event is to increase adoption and awareness for technologies that can bring benefits and gains to everyone. The conference will provide an education forum as well as a safe space for relationship building and collaboration with meaningful long-lasting connections.

The agenda is a combination of educational workshops, panel discussions and lecturing keynote speakers. All programs are designed to provide beginner and moderate lessons and discussion for Web3 technologies. The goal of the conference is to engage community members who are interested in building a foundation of understanding for emerging technologies.

The Web3 Summit team is working hard to bring thoughtful, inspiring, and successful industry leaders to participate: Ben Armstrong YouTuber, podcaster, crypto enthusiast, and creator of BitBoyCrypto, Sandy Carter , Sr VP of web3 leading domain provider, Unstoppable Domains, Yu-Kai Chou , award winning Author of Octalysis and Founder of MetaBlox, and Paula Dezzutti , Founder and CEO of Local Choice, is just a small sample of the powerful line up of over 150 educators and speakers for this two day conference.

Additional activations during Web3 Summits will be a Web3 themed Pitch Contest co hosted with Cryptan Labs . The contest is for founders and entrepreneurs building businesses and products using Web3 technologies. All are welcome and encouraged to apply. The winners will receive a combination package of prices to support their pitch presentation.

And a Fine Art Gallery and Music Stage to complement the theme of Art Week Miami, inclusive for both digital, physical art, all genres of music performance, located in the same area as our vendor exhibition space and networking lounge with comfortable seating, food, and bar service. Local artists are strongly encouraged to apply and submit portfolios for consideration.

During the conference, BOK Productions will provide a dedicated space for partners, content creators, exhibitors, press, sponsors, and speakers to conduct interviews, host AMA’s, podcasts, or film marketing materials. The event is supported by a world-renowned media team including Cointelegraph, BlockTides, and Make Me Viral Media. Interested press or content creators should reach out to web3summits.io for more information.

The Web3 Summit’s mission is to spread the power of optimism. They strive to ensure everyone who attends the event walks away feeling they have become a part of a great community, having gained knowledge to grow as better people, in business and in personal lives. They value and honor each and every individual’s contribution and support to making this event become a reality.

For more information or to purchase entry tickets for the event please visit www.web3summits.io . Tickets are available for students, day passes, 2 day passes and VIP access. If you are interested in a brand marketing partnership, please contact Keri or Kimberli directly through the web3summits website.

