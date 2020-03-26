In Response to the COVID-19 Crisis, MetroPlus Health Plan Now Offering Medical and Mental Telehealth Provider Visits via Video to Its Members

Partnering with Amwell®, MetroPlus members now have convenient, low-cost, and safe access to on-demand and scheduled visits with physicians

Collaboration is one more way the health plan is implementing new technology to improve access to affordable, quality health care for New Yorkers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Telehealth–MetroPlus Health Plan today announced a new program to offer telehealth medical and mental health provider visits to its membership. As of March 23, more than 500,000 MetroPlus members now have a convenient, low-cost, and safe way to access their care through the use of telehealth. The new service, supported by a partnership with Amwell, enables MetroPlus members to visit a doctor on a secure connection over the Internet via a smart phone, tablet or computer for general medical and mental health needs. The collaboration between MetroPlus, the health insurance plan of NYC Health + Hospitals, and Amwell is one more way the health plan is implementing new technology to improve access to affordable, quality health care for New Yorkers. The service will be offered free of charge to MetroPlus members.

Through this new partnership, MetroPlus members will be able to:

Connect with board-certified doctors 24 hours per day, 7 days a week

Conveniently access care through their phone, tablet, or computer

Speak with a physician, psychologist, or counselor who is ready to help them with their medical needs

“In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, it is more critical than ever to help New Yorkers reach a medical professional while still practicing social distancing,” said Talya Schwartz, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of MetroPlus. “Although we are launching this service at a time of crisis, the service is here to stay to help connect our members, providers, and staff, enabling them to easily and more quickly share information and address immediate needs.”

“We are pleased to partner with MetroPlus Health Plan to provide their members greater access to quality care any time or place they need it, especially during this time” said Brendan Miller, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Health Plan Solutions, Amwell. “Telehealth continues to show great value during this COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to be a useful tool for patients who value and require convenience, quality care, and access to care when and where they want it, even beyond today’s current crisis.”

MetroPlus members are now able to interact with a provider (using two-way, high-resolution video and audio) from any location by accessing the website at https://metroplusvirtualvisit.com or by downloading the mobile app (MetroPlus Virtual Visit) for iOS or Android devices. They can also call 1-855-287-3508 for assistance accessing the service. A typical virtual doctor visit is 10 minutes – the amount of time needed to handle most medical issues. Members can also add more time, if needed. The cost of a visit will be free for MetroPlus members, compared to the average national cost of $139 for an office visit or $645 for an emergency room visit. (This cost does not include the cost of any prescriptions, follow-up lab work or follow-up visits if deemed applicable.) Additionally, MetroPlus members will be able to get a prescription online if appropriate for their illness, though some medications, including controlled substances, in accordance with the law, cannot be prescribed using the telehealth service.

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform that currently powers telehealth solutions for over 160 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, reaching over 150 million lives.

About MetroPlus



MetroPlus Health Plan offers eligible New Yorkers a wide selection of health insurance options, including Medicaid, Medicare, Child Health Plus, MetroPlus Gold for city employees and SHOP for small businesses. The health plan offers access to primary, specialty, pharmacy, and other health care services at low or no cost throughout New York City for people of all ages and varied health needs. MetroPlus members enjoy special perks including up to $1,000 in gym reimbursement, a rewards points program to redeem for gifts, and services to address social determinants of health like housing and food insecurity.

Since 1985, MetroPlus Health Plan has built a reputation for providing access to affordable, quality health care to residents of Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island. A wholly-owned subsidiary of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation’s largest public health system, MetroPlus is the plan of choice for over half a million New Yorkers and has a five-star rating based on the State’s 2018 Consumer’s Guide to Medicaid and Child Health Plus Managed Care Plans in New York City. The health plan’s robust network of primary care doctors and specialists includes many independent community providers. Culturally sensitive, and fluent in more than 40 languages, MetroPlus staff is as diverse as the great city it serves. For more information about MetroPlus plans, benefits, and services, visit www.metroplus.org and join the conversation at facebook.com/metroplushealth and twitter @metroplushealth.

About Amwell



Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 240 health systems comprised of 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, reaching over 150 million lives. For more information please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

American Well, Amwell, Digital First and The Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

