In Battle Over Infotainment Systems Between Manufacturers and Big Tech, Only Losers are Vehicle Owners, J.D. Power Finds

Connectivity Issues Continue to be Major Contributor to Decline in Infotainment Satisfaction

TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For a second consecutive year, problems with vehicle infotainment systems account for 25% of all problems, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study,SM released today. Manufacturers and tech companies are working to create the most innovative and smart infotainment systems for new vehicles, but owners of newly launched models have lower satisfaction with their infotainment systems than owners who buy carryover vehicles.

The top-cited problem for new-vehicle owners is connectivity issues, both with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay with 5.8 PP100 (problems per 100 vehicles), an increase of 0.9 PP100 since 2021 and 2.2 PP100 since 2020—the largest increase in the industry—and OEM smartphone applications with 5.3 PP100, an increase of 1.4 PP100 since 2021 and 1.3 PP100 since 2020. A lower score reflects higher quality and satisfaction.

“Car manufacturers and tech companies are working together to create infotainment systems, however neither is taking responsibility as satisfaction is clearly on the decline,” said Ashley Edgar, senior director of global automotive supplier benchmarking and alternative mobility at J.D. Power. “Additionally, simplifying infotainment systems and focusing on connectivity to smartphones and OEM applications would be a good start to turning around satisfaction.”

Top-performing vehicles in each segment are as follows:

Midsize/Large: Nissan Murano

Midsize/Large Premium: Chevrolet Corvette

Small/Compact: Ford Bronco Sport

Small/Compact Premium: Lexus IS

See the rank charts for each segment at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2022115.

The 2022 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 84,165 purchasers and lessees of new 2022 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February through May 2022.

For more information about the U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study, visit: https://www.jdpower.com/business/automotive/us-multimedia-quality-and-satisfaction-study.

