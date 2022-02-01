IMT Announces Acquisition of AWS Cloud Consultants for VFX

The Purchase of Toronto based DeadDrop Labs Expands IMT’s Cloud Practice for Media and Entertainment Clients

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Animation–Following up on IMT’s recent spin off of CloudSoda, Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) announced today the acquisition of DeadDrop Labs (DDL), an industry leader helping visual effects (VFX) and animation companies migrate their technical infrastructure to the cloud. IMT’s large customer base is transitioning their complex technology stack for post-production and visual effects to the cloud. IMT is addressing this growing need by acquiring a team of best-in-class cloud experts who have deep experience moving creative teams from on premise technologies tied to a fixed facility, to a more agile working model for creative team members wherever they are.

“The acquisition of DeadDrop Labs is a critical step in our commitment to address the future technology needs of our media and entertainment customers,” stated Bruce Lyon, CEO of IMT. “The cloud makes it possible for creative teams to collaborate from anywhere in the world on the most sophisticated media projects. DeadDrop Labs sharpens our focus on the cloud and adds a team of world class engineers and architects to IMT.”

DeadDrop Labs is located in Toronto, Canada and will continue to operate under the DDL banner. The company’s team of AWS certified engineers and architects have the expertise to integrate applications and resources into pure or hybrid cloud environments, creating agile workflows for creatives anywhere in the world. The DDL team’s experience spans decades of designing and building state of the art technology systems for the VFX and Animation industries both in Canada and in the US.

“We are excited to be part of the IMT family, and to leverage the synergies between our two companies to expand and improve our services to our customers,” commented Bert Silva, President of DDL.

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT) is a media technology company with offices in Los Angeles, Boston, and Dallas. IMT was named a CRN Tech Elite 250 company in 2023 with over 700 customers. IMT services the Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Corporate IT, Legal, Financial Services, and eCommerce industries with a broad range of technology solutions and services designed to drive new value and efficiencies from technology.

To learn more about Integrated Media Technologies Inc. and DeadDrop Labs go to www.imtglobalinc.com, https://deaddroplabs.com.

