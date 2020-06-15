Improve Remote Collaboration and Reduce Zoom Fatigue in Video Calls with Loom.ai Voice-Driven 3D Avatars

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — To support the millions of people now living online in video calls for work, school and socialization, Loom.ai has released LoomieLive , a virtual communication app that uses 3D avatars and works as a companion to popular desktop video conferencing services, such as Zoom, MS Teams, Webex, etc. LoomieLive uses voice to produce life-like avatar expression, allowing video callers to maintain focus and visual presence without the emotional strain and privacy loss caused by being in view of the camera. The result significantly reduces the fatigue associated with video calls and helps to promote productivity by being able to focus on the meeting content rather than your appearance.



With LoomieLive’s 3D avatars, video callers’ on-screen persona responds in real-time from their voice, automatically triggering body gestures, including laughter, by analyzing the user’s voice. In addition, users can manually trigger reactions – such as thumbs up, wave, and celebrations – to provide additional emotions. LoomieLive also offers a variety of 3D virtual backgrounds, such as office and school settings.

Key Features of LoomieLive

Productivity : LoomieLive’s ever-present avatars allow users to prioritize focus on meeting content instead of being concerned with looking at the camera. Users can take notes, collaborate on documents, and do their best thinking even while pacing – while not being self-conscious about broadcasting their actions.

: LoomieLive’s ever-present avatars allow users to prioritize focus on meeting content instead of being concerned with looking at the camera. Users can take notes, collaborate on documents, and do their best thinking even while pacing – while not being self-conscious about broadcasting their actions. Reduces “Zoom Fatigue” : LoomieLive eliminates the pressure of being under the camera’s spotlight, reducing the emotional strain of video conference fatigue. Further, by viewing other participants represented as avatars, LoomieLive diminishes the non-verbal overload of decoding one another’s faces.

: LoomieLive eliminates the pressure of being under the camera’s spotlight, reducing the emotional strain of video conference fatigue. Further, by viewing other participants represented as avatars, LoomieLive diminishes the non-verbal overload of decoding one another’s faces. Maintain Privacy : LoomieLive allows people to keep their privacy by using their Loomie 3D avatars and backgrounds in video calls. Now the most camera-shy people can be present, express themselves, and be an active part of the conversation.

: LoomieLive allows people to keep their privacy by using their Loomie 3D avatars and backgrounds in video calls. Now the most camera-shy people can be present, express themselves, and be an active part of the conversation. Express Yourself: With multiple persona and background options, Loom.ai’s Loomies can be playful, creative, and show multiple parts of your personality. Video callers can use their personalized avatars, 3D backgrounds, and animations in order to change the conversation dynamic.

LoomieLive is easy to set up and use in popular video conferencing services, such as MS Teams, Zoom, Webex, and more. After installing, simply select the “LoomieLive Camera” in your desktop video conferencing application and put on headphones. To create a personalized avatar, use the Loomie mobile app ( iOS / Android ). This application builds a 3D character from a standard selfie, and allows users to personalize and accessorize their avatar. The resultant avatars automatically appear within LoomieLive.

“Working from home has produced a lot of challenges for employees having to show part of their home lives to colleagues by being on video calls,” said Mahesh Ramasubramanian, co-founder and CEO of Loom.ai. “LoomieLive’s voice-driven 3D avatars and backgrounds are the perfect balance between presence and privacy, helping video callers with the challenges of a continual digital presence while bringing a bit of relief to video call fatigue.”

LoomieLive for Enterprise

In addition to the free version offered to individuals, Loom.ai offers an enterprise version of LoomieLive to companies who value the benefits of reduced stress and improved productivity and collaboration for their staff. Custom content, including backgrounds and accessories, are available for enterprise customers.

Resources:

About Loom.ai

Loom.ai provides solutions for virtual collaboration and a continuous digital presence across chat, video conferencing, and XR. Based in San Francisco, Loom.ai’s Academy Award-winning team blends expertise in visual effects, deep learning, and computer vision to advance powerful virtual communication and self-expression. Loom.ai’s 3D avatars can be used in video conferencing, live streaming, mobile messaging, AR/VR, entertainment, e-commerce, and more. For more information, visit www.loom.ai .

