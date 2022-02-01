Improve Customer Experience for Insureds with Tuerri’s New Guidewire Marketplace Accelerator for InsuranceNow

SAN MATEO, Calif. & KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Guidewire–Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Tuerri announced that Tuerri’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to InsuranceNow users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

As part of J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, Tom Super, former head of property and casualty insurance at J.D. Power, commented, “The bar just continues to get higher for customer expectations around digital.” It is clear that mobile applications (mobile apps) are included in these expectations, as reported mobile app usage in the study grew by 26 percent in 2021. To help insurers provide this necessary digital option for their policyholders, Tuerri offers a solution.

Tuerri has developed a turnkey, consumer facing mobile app that integrates directly to an insurer’s InsuranceNow environment. The native, white-labeled mobile app provides policyholders with a variety of useful features and core workflows to improve user experience.

With Tuerri’s Accelerator for Consumer Mobile Application for InsuranceNow, insurers can:

Quickly deploy a branded mobile app, integrated with InsuranceNow, to Android and iOS app stores for policyholders;

Easily extend InsuranceNow Customer Portal capabilities to the mobile app; and

Improve customer satisfaction through the features provided to policyholders through the app.

Tuerri’s mobile app enables policyholders to easily access proof of coverage, file claims with photos, view claim details, make and check on payments, and much more. Tuerri handles the complexities of integrations and iOS and Android updates, while also delivering on a roadmap of new features.

“We are thrilled to put our technology easily in the hands of InsuranceNow users through the Guidewire Marketplace,” said Steve Timperley, President, Tuerri. “Our user-centered design approach and expertise in integrations and building mobile solutions, coupled with the capabilities of Guidewire’s APIs, give insurers leveraging InsuranceNow a fantastic opportunity to improve the customer experience for their insureds.”

“Congratulations to Tuerri on the release of its new accelerator for InsuranceNow, now available in the Guidewire Marketplace,” said Zachary Gustafson, General Manager, Claims & InsuranceNow, Guidewire. “Mobile apps have become an essential part of many consumer experiences, and we are pleased that our customers can now serve their policyholders with a mobile app that is pre-integrated to InsuranceNow.”

About Viagio Technologies

Viagio Technologies, formerly Artisan Technology Group, is a software development firm that builds solutions across a wide range of sectors. They specialize in digital product strategy, automation, cloud architecture, and software development for clients who need technology solutions to solve real-world problems. For more information about Viagio Technologies please visit www.viagiotech.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 175 solution partners providing over 185 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices

Contacts

Melissa Cobb



Senior Public Relations Manager



Guidewire Software, Inc.



+1.650.464.1177



[email protected]

Ashley Topping



Head of Marketing



Viagio Technologies



785-556-1554



[email protected]