Imprint partners with WeWoreWhat to launch the WeWoreWhat Rewards VisaⓇ Card

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imprint, which offers branded payments and rewards products, today announces a partnership with Danielle Bernstein’s WeWoreWhat to launch the WeWoreWhat Rewards Visa Card.





The WeWoreWhat Rewards Card is the first creator rewards card, and sparks a shift in how modern brands engage with their communities to offer customized and hyper-relevant lifestyle rewards. Cardholders gain access to cashback rewards at WeWoreWhat and at a hand-picked list of Danielle’s favorite brands, restaurants and shops.

WeWoreWhat customers benefit from best-in-class rewards by offering cardholders 10% back at WeWoreWhat, 5% at partner brands and 1% everywhere else. Rewards are available immediately and are redeemable interchangeably across partner brands. For example, when cardholders spend $100 at WeWoreWhat, they earn $10 back which can be applied towards their next purchase at WeWoreWhat or any of the partner brands. There’s no confusing points or rebate programs – just straightforward and useful cashback at popular brands that are part of Danielle’s world and that her customers also love.

“WeWoreWhat is always looking for new ways to give our community innovative value, benefits and experiences. This exciting collaboration with Imprint felt like the natural next step for WeWoreWhat, our community, and our brand partners,” said Danielle Bernstein, Founder of WeWoreWhat. “I love that we will not only reward WeWoreWhat’s loyal customers, but also provide them exclusive benefits across all of the brands and restaurants that are a part of my daily life.”

The WeWoreWhat Rewards Visa Card is issued in partnership with Imprint and is designed to be highly inclusive, allowing cardholders to sign-up by linking their bank account with no impact to their credit score – just like you would sign up for the Venmo app. As such, a much higher proportion of the WeWoreWhat community will have access to the program than any traditional credit card. To sign-up for the WeWoreWhat Rewards Visa Card, users download the Imprint App, connect their bank account, and can immediately use the card everywhere Visa is accepted with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

“At Imprint, our mission is to build the most inclusive, rewarding way to pay and deepen relationships between great brands and their communities. We’ve built Imprint for brands that love their customers, just like Danielle and WeWoreWhat,” said Daragh Murphy, CEO & Co-Founder of Imprint.

“We love working with innovative brands that want to break new ground with hyper relevant rewards for their communities. Danielle’s vision exemplifies the opportunity we see for influencers, creators and brands to use our platform to engage with their communities in a way that transcends Instagram and the digital world,” said Alexandra Schwartz, Head of Growth and Merchant Partnerships at Imprint.

“We’re thrilled to partner with WeWoreWhat to attract new customers and join a rewards offering that is unlike anything else available in the industry,” said Maya Jankelowitz, Co-Founder of Jack’s Wife Freda.

About Imprint:

Imprint is a payment and rewards platform that empowers modern brands to launch their own branded rewards card programs, and provides the end-to-end platform for brands to give their customers the most rewarding way to pay.

Imprint works with brands to ensure that customers get the tailored benefits and experiences that create long lasting loyalty, like cashback ranging from 5-10%, and exclusive product releases and pre-sales.

Any brand can design their own end-to-end experience and get it up and running in a matter of weeks. Imprint provides the sign-up flow, card management interfaces, rewards software layer and customer service, and brands can launch without any technical integration.

Imprint has announced partnerships with innovative brands across a range of industries, including RealSelf, Selina, and The Vice.

For more information, please visit our website at Imprint.co and also follow us on LinkedIn.

About WeWoreWhat:

Danielle Bernstein is a native New Yorker and entrepreneur with a dedicated fan base of over three million followers and counting across her social media platforms. Bernstein started her internationally recognized blog, WeWoreWhat.com, and Instagram, @WeWoreWhat, in 2010 as a daily dose of outfit inspiration for women everywhere, before growing the platform into an aspirational yet relatable home for all things coveted.

Danielle has since launched her brand, Shop WeWoreWhat, and been recognized by Forbes’ coveted “30 Under 30” list at just twenty four years old. Danielle became a New York Times best selling author for her book, ‘This Is Not A Fashion Story’ that was published in May 2020. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Danielle created the philanthropic arm of her business as a way to give back using her massive platform, WeGaveWhat, which has since been able to raise and donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to organizations and causes in need.

The WeWoreWhat Rewards Card is issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa USA Inc. The WeWoreWhat Rewards Card is powered by Imprint Payments. See Rewards Programs Terms & Conditions for more details.

