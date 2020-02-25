ImpossibleTM Burger Named the Preferred Plant-Based Burger of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort, and Disney Cruise Line

Impossible Foods’ award-winning plant-based meats will be available across Disney’s domestic theme parks and cruise line

Impossible Foods and Disney to kick off the relationship at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, beginning on February 28

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impossible Foods announces a new strategic alliance today with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. As part of the alliance, the food tech startup’s flagship product – Impossible Burger – will be designated as the “Preferred Plant-Based Burger” of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Disney Cruise Line.

On February 28, Disney will debut Impossible Foods menu items at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, including:

Petite Impossible™ Burger with Guac and Pepper Jack Cheese at Avocado Time Marketplace

Impossible™ Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese at Nuts About Cheese Marketplace

Impossible™ Meatball Submarine at Paradise Garden Grill

The award-winning, plant-based Impossible Burger will soon be available at multiple locations across Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Disney Cruise Line, including Tony’s Town Square Restaurant in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World® Resort, Smokejumpers Grill in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland® Resort and more.

The alliance follows Disney’s September 2019 announcement of plans to add plant-based options at all major quick and table service dining locations in their U.S. theme parks. More than 400 plant-based dishes are now available at Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida, and more will be available at Disneyland® Resort in California in spring 2020.

“We are thrilled to be working with Disney,” said Dennis Woodside, President of Impossible Foods. “The millions of park-goers who visit Disney Parks and Resorts and sail on Disney Cruise Line each year – including those who are reducing their impact on the environment by eating less meat – will now be able to order the Impossible Burger and other delicious dishes made with our plant-based meat. We look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead with this new relationship.”

“We’re excited to add more items featuring the Impossible Burger to our menus,” said Chef John State, Culinary Director at Disneyland Resort. “We’re always looking for ways to bring more flavor, innovation and creativity to the Disney dining experience and we’re delighted to include Impossible Foods in new dishes that our guests and fans are sure to enjoy.”

Impossible Foods Head of Culinary, J Michael Melton, will be offering live demonstrations on March 7 and March 8 as part of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

Delicious, Nutritious, Sustainable

Impossible Burger is the flagship product from Impossible Foods, Inc. Magazine’s company of the year and one of Time Magazine’s 50 Genius companies. The award-winning product rivals ground beef from cows for taste — and it’s nutritious and versatile.

Impossible Burger has as much bioavailable iron and protein as a comparable serving of ground beef from cows. A 4-ounce serving of Impossible Burger has 0 mg cholesterol, 14 grams of total fat, 8g of saturated fat and 240 calories. (A conventional 4-ounce “80/20” patty from cows has 80 mg cholesterol, 23 grams of total fat, 9g of saturated fat and 290 calories.)

Impossible Burger contains no animal hormones or antibiotics, and is kosher, halal and gluten-free certified. And because it’s made from plants, it uses 96% less land, 87% less water and 89% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional beef from cows.

Stay tuned for more news on the alliance and events by visiting impossiblefoods.com/media and on social media.

About Impossible Foods:

Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods is developing a wide array of delicious, nutritious meat and dairy from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than animal-derived foods. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

About Disney Parks, Experiences and Products:

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s powerful brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, Twentieth Century Studios and National Geographic—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 60 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 53 resorts in the United States, Europe and Asia with more than 170,000 cast members; a top-rated cruise line with four ships and plans for three more to be completed in 2021, 2022 and 2023; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawaii; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney’s global consumer products operations include the world’s leading licensing business; one of the world’s largest children’s publishing brands; one of the world’s largest licensors of games across platforms; more than 300 Disney store locations around the world; and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.

These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels, cruise ships and consumer products—including books, games and merchandise.

More information:

impossiblefoods.com

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Medium

LinkedIn

Press kit:

www.impossiblefoods.com/media

Contacts

Jessica Appelgren



415.871.1662



[email protected]

Stephanie Corzett



[email protected]