Impossible Foods Introduces Impossible™ Bowls — New Plant-Based Meals in the Frozen Aisle

Available in eight familiar flavors spanning a variety of cuisines, Impossible Bowls unlock a new way for consumers to enjoy convenience and deliciousness in the plant-based space

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–California-based Impossible Foods, the fastest-growing plant-based meat company in the U.S., launched its latest food concept in the frozen aisle this week with a new lineup of single-serve frozen entrees: Impossible™ Bowls — delicious plant-based meals ready in minutes.





Impossible Bowls feature Impossible’s award-winning assortment of plant-based proteins — beef, chicken and pork — as the core ingredients in eight classic comfort dishes that pack a flavorful punch:

Sweet & Sour Impossible™ Pork: Impossible Pork and peas & carrots glazed with a mouthwatering sweet and sour sauce, served over white rice.

Teriyaki Impossible™ Chicken: Seasoned Impossible Chicken, juicy diced pineapple and peas & carrots tossed in a tangy teriyaki glaze, served over white rice.

Chili Mac with Impossible™ Pork: Classic elbow macaroni tossed with Impossible Pork and a hearty chili-style sauce.

Barbeque Impossible™ Pork: Tender barbecued Impossible Pork paired with savory baked beans and red potatoes.

Spaghetti & Impossible™ Meatballs: Spaghetti noodles married with meatballs made from a blend of Impossible Beef and Pork, tossed with a classic marinara sauce.

Pasta Bolognese with Impossible™ Beef & Pork: Rotini pasta topped with a comforting bolognese sauce, made with Impossible Beef and Pork.

Burrito Bowl with Impossible™ Beef: Impossible Beef and Mexican-style rice & beans mixed with a zesty salsa verde, topped with crispy corn tortilla strips.

Impossible Beef and Mexican-style rice & beans mixed with a zesty salsa verde, topped with crispy corn tortilla strips. Spicy Enchilada Bowl with Impossible™ Chicken: Impossible Chicken accompanied by Spanish-style rice & beans and bell peppers, mixed together with red enchilada sauce and topped with crispy corn tortilla strips.

“Convenience and accessibility are a huge part of this, and we’re excited to give people even more ways to try and buy Impossible products,” said Peter McGuinness, CEO of Impossible Foods. “This is a major milestone that we’re proud of and hope will push the category forward in a meaningful way. It’s never been easier to try a delicious plant-based meal in minutes.”

Each 9oz Impossible Bowl is packed with 10g-13g protein,1 3g or less saturated fat, and 0mg cholesterol and 0g trans fat. And, the plant-based proteins featured in Impossible Bowls are also better for the planet: choosing to enjoy our plant-based beef, chicken and pork in each entree accounts for less water consumption, land use and greenhouse gas emissions than their animal protein counterparts.

The new frozen meals are the second all-new retail product from Impossible Foods in the past two weeks, coming on the heels of Impossible™ Chicken Patties that began rolling out in August 2022. Earlier this year, Impossible also introduced frozen Impossible™ Sausage Patties and Impossible Wild Nuggies™ in February 2022, followed shortly by Impossible™ Sausage Links in March 2022.

Impossible Bowls are available beginning this week at thousands of retail locations across the U.S. As always, customers can visit the locator map on the Impossible Foods website to find a store near them.

California-based Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held food tech startup was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., professor emeritus of biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Mirae Asset Global Investments, Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

1 See nutrition information for sodium content

