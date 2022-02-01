Imply Polaris Named Best Open-Source Cloud Solution in The Cloud Awards

Imply wins industry award in recognition of the rapid customer adoption in its cloud database service; this award combined with the 2022 Best Analytics Database award for Apache Druid demonstrates Imply’s accelerated momentum

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#award—Imply, the company founded by the original creators of Apache Druid, today announced that Imply Polaris was named Best Open-Source Cloud Solution in The Cloud Awards, the international awards for cloud computing. As a cloud database service for Apache Druid, Polaris provides the simplest developer experience for building real-time analytics applications.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award,” stated FJ Yang, CEO and co-founder of Imply. “It’s extra special to us because this award is about open source and cloud — the two things that drive what we do for our customers every day. We believe developers want open source technology, and they want to consume it as cloud services. That’s why we built Imply Polaris for Apache Druid, and that’s why we’re so proud today.”

Imply Polaris, introduced in March 2022, provides a true database-as-a-service for Apache Druid, the leading real-time analytics database used by developers at thousands of organizations including Confluent, Netflix, Target, and Salesforce to power real-time analytics applications.

Developers choose Apache Druid when they need to serve sub-second queries on terabytes to petabytes of streaming and batch data at hundreds to thousands of queries per second. But when deciding the Druid deployment model, developers choose Imply Polaris as it delivers a service that helps decrease time to market, increase developer productivity and lower the overall cost of running Druid.

“A key design requirement for Polaris has been that it stays true to the Apache Druid codebase while providing developers an abstraction of the underlying mechanics,” said Gabriel Tavridis, VP of Product of Imply. “This award is pretty exciting because it represents everything our engineering team has worked so hard on to deliver to the open source community.”

Head of Operations for The Cloud Awards James Williams said, “The Cloud Awards experienced very fierce competition in its twelfth year. All chosen winners demonstrated remarkable commitment to the future of cloud computing, worthy of being acknowledged and celebrated. Imply is an admirable winner of The Cloud Awards as their solution takes the industry a step forward. There were many innovative solutions among the finalists, but Imply’s solution proved to the judging panel it was a clear choice for selection as the ultimate category winner.”

About Imply

At Imply, we are on a mission to help developers become the new heroes of analytics. Our unique database, built from Apache Druid, enables them to develop the next generation of analytics applications. With Imply, developers can build without constraints as our database lets them create interactive data experiences on streaming and batch data with limitless scale and at the best economics. Backed by leading investors including Thoma Bravo, a16z and Bessemer Venture Partners, Imply is on a fast growth trajectory – disrupting the $100B database market – with customers including Salesforce, Atlassian, Reddit, and Intercontinental Exchange. To learn more, please visit: https://imply.io/.

© 2022 Imply. All rights reserved. Imply, the Imply logo, and Imply Polaris are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Imply Data, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Apache, Apache Druid, Druid and the Druid logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the USA and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

