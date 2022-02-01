IMPACT Community Capital Releases Annual Impact Report, Showcasing Firm’s Investments Promoting Equity, Inclusivity, and Thriving Communities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#affordablehousing—IMPACT Community Capital (“IMPACT”) announced today the release of its second impact report, “Beyond Housing: Building Equity, Inclusivity and Thriving Communities.” IMPACT is an investment manager with a 22-year history, producing more than $2 billion in institutional-quality impact investments across affordable housing, childcare, and healthcare. The report details the firm’s impact beyond providing access to safe and affordable shelter, highlighting the ways housing is a building block necessary for greater equity and inclusion in communities around the country.

During this nationwide crisis in housing affordability, the aggregate savings in 2021 for residents in IMPACT-financed affordable housing increased to $32.6 million – a total that reflects average monthly savings of $823 for a resident earning 30% of their area’s median income. The report highlights IMPACT’s investment footprint in communities with higher proportions of minority and “socially vulnerable” populations, where affordable housing offers tangible cost savings. These savings enable individuals and families to spend more of their monthly income on other essential areas, like healthcare, education, and childcare.

“At IMPACT, we are convinced that investing in affordable housing is about much more than providing shelter,” said Jeff Brenner, President and CEO of IMPACT. “If the housing is well-planned, it provides access to transportation, jobs and needed services. If it is affordable, residents aren’t left to choose between healthcare, childcare and groceries. At its core, access to affordable housing can support family stability and more resilient communities.”

In its review of IMPACT’s progress investing to promote equity, inclusivity, and thriving communities, the report highlights key data points, including:

90% of the 29,000 individuals living in IMPACT financed properties are earning 60% of Area Median Income or less.

52% of renters are defined by federal standards as “cost burdened” or “extremely cost burdened” in the counties where IMPACT properties are located.

Households of color are disproportionately more cost burdened. IMPACT properties are located in diverse communities where over 50% of the Black and Hispanic populations are cost burdened.

69% of the counties IMPACT has invested in are moderate to high risk for “social vulnerability”, as measured by the CDC Social Vulnerability Index. These counties have a pronounced need for safe, affordable housing.

The new report also summarizes other firm highlights from 2021, including the launch of a new strategy, the IMPACT Mortgage Opportunities Fund, a $210 million fund focused on preserving critically needed affordable housing. Additionally, the report describes IMPACT’s partnership with Freddie Mac on the issuance of a social bond, backed by $100 million in affordable housing mortgages, that was substantially over-subscribed by investors.

As a firm, IMPACT is committed to creating investments that seek to build sustainable, diverse communities. IMPACT’s track record of investing in affordable housing dates back to 1998, and the firm’s work has led to the development of institutional-quality investing strategies that seek to transform communities and provide access to transportation, jobs, and necessary services in addition to affordable housing solutions.

“IMPACT is investing to create lasting change at the local level, and we are proud of the impact our investments have had in communities across the country,” said Brenner. “For any institution that values equity and inclusion, the starting point is a safe, affordable place to live.”

To view the full impact report, “Beyond Housing: Building Equity, Inclusivity and Thriving Communities,” download here.

About IMPACT

Founded in 1998 by leading insurance companies to generate institutional-quality, purpose-driven investments, IMPACT Community Capital is a leading investment manager in impact investing. One of the first managers to invest in affordable housing in scale, the firm has now originated over $2 billion investments to provide affordable housing, healthcare, childcare and economic opportunities. IMPACT delivers institutional investment solutions that unlock value for investors while building opportunity in underinvested communities through impact driven investments.

For more information, visit impactcapital.net or contact Managing Director, Investor Relations and Capital Markets, Melissa Radic.

