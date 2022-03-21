IMORTA Official Digital Collectable Platform Launches (03.23.22)

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — PHOTO FILE, INC and IMORTA HOLDINGS, LLC announce the official launch of the IMORTA “NFTs For Legends” on March 23, 2022. Minted on OpenSea and available on the official IMORTA website (imorta.com), the NFTs represent a collaboration among a variety of stakeholders to create and officially license limited-edition digital artwork featuring iconic entertainment and professional sports icons. Along with the launch, IMORTA will distribute exclusive giveaways and authentic signed memorabilia.

The initial Officially Licensed collections will feature actress Vivica Fox, musician Ginuwine and several professional baseball players including David Justice, Howard Johnson, Lenny Dykstra, and George “Boomer” Scott will be immediately available. Additional releases are scheduled soon after, to include baseball superstar Ken Griffey, Jr.

Each limited-edition series will feature varying compositions of each celebrity, including animation and sound. Digital illustrator Clark Mitchell is the creative force behind the NFT collections. Mitchell has a 40-year career creating works for iconic brands including Star Wars, Disney, Lucas Arts, Coca-Cola, Time Magazine, NBA, NFL, MLB, and other iconic brands.

“We’re thrilled to expand our NFT collections with household names within the sports & entertainment industry, so their fans can invest and collect in honor of their legendary careers,” said IMORTA Co-Founder Jason Rebeiro. George C. Scott, III (son of Red Sox great George C. Scott, Jr.) is also a Co-Founder and states, “I’m very excited to be launching the [IMORTA] platform on March 23rd – especially since it’s my father’s birthday. He’d be proud of how he is commemorated in these incredible works of art by Clark [Mitchell].” Along with Scott, Jr., the IMORTA official NFT collections continue with entertainment legends Vivica A. Fox and Ginuwine as well as sports legends David Justice, Howard “HoJo” Johnson, Rafael Palmeiro, Dennis Ray “Oil Can” Boyd, Lenny Harris, Otis Nixon, Lenny Dykstra, Kevin Mitchell, and Antonio Floyd (YouTube – Hilarious Doctor’s Visit)

Photo File and IMORTA collaborated on several “Legends of Baseball” NFTs featuring some of the sport’s greatest players, which will also be released on the platform. The Photo File brand has been synonymous with sports imagery since its founding in 1987, owns a library of more than two million sports images, and is a subsidiary of Globe Entertainment and Media Corp. (https://globecorp.co).

