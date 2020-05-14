Immersive Wireless Audio Aligns with Immersive Projected VR as Broomx Joins the WiSA Association

Projected VR innovator Broomx joins WiSA and begins efforts to bring wireless multi-dimensional sound to large scale virtual reality

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA® LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, comprised of over 60 leading consumer electronics brands and founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced Broomx Technologies as its newest member. Broomx, the Projected VR Company and makers of the MK360 and BroomxVR catalogue, create the most advanced tools to enjoy virtual reality (VR) in real spaces and work with clients including Nestle, Universal Music Group, BMW Group, Lego, Adidas, Toyota and many others.

“The opportunities created when these video and audio technologies are combined are extremely exciting,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “What Broomx has been able to achieve in the VR space is amazing and we are very much looking forward to contributing to the overall immersive sensory experience by helping to apply audio to perfectly complement what they are doing visually.”

The Broomx MK360 projects an image that covers 120 degrees vertically and 180 horizontally, engulfing the user’s field of view with full HD resolution. The technology is perfect for a wide range of VR use cases including creating unique and different environments in places of entertainment and business as well as the home entertainment and gaming spaces.

“At Broomx, the development of spatial audio has been key to the evolution of the MK360 projected VR technology allowing us to create even more immersive and memorable experiences. We are incredibly proud to be welcomed into the WiSA fold and join the ranks of the world leaders in high resolution audio,” said Diego Serrano, CEO of Broomx.

Broomx and WiSA are both focused on creating amazing entertainment experiences for people all over the world. The Broomx VR technology and simplicity of WiSA wireless audio are a perfect combination to allow incredible virtual environments with realistic audio and visuals to be created easily and with amazing results. The Broomx MK360 is available now through the Broomx website broomx.com/mk-player360.php#iwantit.

About BroomX

Broomx Technologies is the Projected VR Company, creating the most advanced tools to enjoy Virtual Reality in real spaces. Founded in 2014 in the heart of Barcelona Technological Hub, Broomx develops proprietary solutions in the fields of Software, Hardware and Cloud Services. Their team is a mix of designers/creative minds, developers/engineers and communication/marketing/business development specialists. Broomx Founders and Directors, Diego and Pedro Serrano, have combined different disciplines with their passion for disruptive solutions and advanced technologies, always with the human factor and user experience in mind.

For more information, visit broomx.com

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com

