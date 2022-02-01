Immersive Music/Media Group Mixes and Masters with DaVinci Resolve Studio’s Fairlight

Fremont, CA, USA – Friday, June 9, 2023 – Blackmagic Design today announced that Immersive Music/Media Group (Immersive MMG), an audio and video production facility based in Lancaster, PA, is using DaVinci Resolve Studio’s Fairlight audio post production tools and a 5 bay Fairlight Advanced Console for mixing and mastering for its musician and post production clientele alike.

“From Grammy nominated producers to audio engineers to instrumentalists, Fairlight has met the demands of our spatial workflow and supported our music clientele since we implemented it in 2020,” said Doug Greer, founder of Immersive MMG.

According to Immersive MMG Creative Director Ken Mertz, “It’s important for us to work with clients inhouse, remotely, or a combination of both. For example, we were approached by engineer, songwriter and Grammy nominated producer Matthew Shell, who was interested in creating Dolby Atmos versions of several of his own projects. Although he was on a tight schedule, he still wanted a hands on approach to the mixing of his compositions. He sent us his stems ahead of time, and from there, we loaded them into Fairlight and set up Atmos mixes inhouse. He came to our studio and was able to make the final adjustments to five songs and return home with the rendered files the same day, all thanks to the smooth workflow within Fairlight.”

“We can mix with native Atmos integration and patch ins and outs to and from additional inhouse hardware, computers and speaker setups, all from within Fairlight’s Patch Input/Output menu,” noted Immersive MMG engineer Chris Keeney. “The ability to swap the order of effects, dynamics, and EQ in the Fairlight mixer allows extra control when needed for a greater variety of workflows.”

Immersive MMG’s Dolby certified sound studio is a premier destination for audio services. Additionally, since the facility’s inception, it’s relied on additional Blackmagic Design gear, including DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel for color grading and Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K and Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro digital film cameras, as well as using DaVinci Resolve Studio for editing and grading, to give Immersive MMG and its clients a competitive edge.

“Using a combination of Blackmagic Design hardware and the multifaceted DaVinci Resolve Studio software, we’re now able to seamlessly integrate audio and visual elements, reimagining the potential of the modern studio in the process,” explained Immersive MMG Project Coordinator Ron Kenes. “This innovative approach has allowed us to offer a distinctive range of services for the musician and post production communities.”

Immersive MMG’s video room is equipped with an 8 ft. x 10 ft. x 8 ft. green screen corner, two Pocket Cinema Camera 6Ks and a Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, and a post suite complete with DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel. According to Mertz, this allows Immersive MMG to not only offer post production services but also a visual element to music clients’ projects as well.

“Acoustic guitar instrumentalist Bob Coyne approached us to record a composition of his in our audio room. When he saw our video capabilities, he was immediately interested in creating an accompanying performance video for the song,” said Mertz. “We filmed him with the Pocket cameras and then edited and graded the footage in Resolve, along with Bob’s own personal footage that he brought with him.”

“We can capture behind the scenes footage of the artist and engineers at work or use our green screen corner to create purposeful video content,” he added. “Our range of visual content options includes short form promotional material that gives a sneak peek at the project in progress, as well as long form content, such as music performance videos. This enables clients to effectively utilize various social media platforms to connect with their audiences and achieve success as an artist.”

In this regard, Immersive MMG has already capitalized on the Pocket Cinema Cameras’ ability to shoot vertical video for use on social media platforms. With the onscreen HUD automatically rotating when the camera is positioned to shoot vertical aspect ratios, the team can easily capture cinematic content for the artists’ social media.

Mertz continued, “In today’s digital age, we understand that maintaining an online social media presence is crucial to the success of artists. As social media platforms increasingly prioritize visual content, artists who only leave a studio with an audio file may face a significant challenge in creating excitement online. To address this need, our package for musicians includes a variety of ready to air visual media, including teasers, behind the scenes glimpses, and full length visual accompaniments, to help artists effectively promote their work on various online platforms.”

Immersive MMG has also been able to establish itself as an industry thought leader using the Blackmagic Design workflow. With the Pocket Cinema Cameras in hand, the team has launched an interview and podcast series featuring notable industry professionals and local talent.

“Blackmagic Design technology has allowed us to become a hybrid audio and video studio, enabling us to create this podcast series and explore a wide range of topics related to the industry,” concluded Mertz. “By utilizing Blackmagic Design hardware and DaVinci Resolve Studio software, lmmersive MMG has been able to expand our creative horizons and become a valuable resource for artists and other industry professionals.”

