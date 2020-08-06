Immersion Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Company significantly enhancing operating model to deliver substantial improvements in profitability and cash generation; Repurchases $30 million in stock year-to-date

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter Financial Summary:

Total revenues of $5.7 million, compared to $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. Royalty and license revenues were $5.6 million, compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating expenses of $6.7 million declined 63% from $17.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $5.2 million declined 69% from non-GAAP operating expenses of $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. (See attached table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.)

GAAP net loss was $0.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $8.6 million, or $0.27, in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $7.4 million, or $0.23, in the second quarter of 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $54.1 million. During the second quarter, the company used approximately $18.7 million to purchase approximately 2.9 million shares of its common stock.

Financial Outlook:

“ I’m excited about the progress we’ve made executing our strategy to deliver new products, lower operating expenses, lead development of industry standards, and achieve sustained profitability,” said Ramzi Haidamus, Immersion’s President and CEO. “ This quarter, we significantly improved our operating model and implemented further cost reductions to align with the current business environment. Our efforts put us on track for an approximately $17 to $19 million Non-GAAP operating expense run rate exiting Q4 of this year, compared to a prior exit run rate of $21 to $23 million. Our recurring revenue, which is our strategic focus, was relatively stable year over year. The combination of these actions enables us to generate positive cash flow and positions us well to deliver sustained profit. We continue to move our product and standards initiatives forward despite the challenging COVID-19 environment. Our improved operating leverage and stable recurring revenue base, coupled with our strong balance sheet, positions us well to weather COVID-19, while we continue to invest in our future. Our confidence in the business is reflected in over $30 million of share repurchases we’ve executed this year.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Nissan announced its new Ariya EV crossover vehicle with integrated haptic controls. The design demonstrates continued market adoption of haptics to enhance automotive user interfaces. An existing Immersion automotive Tier 1 licensee is supplying the haptic systems for the vehicle.

Immersion continues to anticipate the launch of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation 5 this holiday season. The PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers, utilizing Immersion technology, have received early praise by developers.

Immersion reached significant milestones in its initiative to launch new industry technical standards for haptics. The company’s separate proposals to the Advanced Television Systems Committee, Inc. (ATSC) and the Moving Pictures Experts Group (MPEG) received strong support and passed the first phases towards standardization. Industry standards represent opportunities for expanded licensing of patents as well as implementations of Immersion software products.

Immersion’s continued innovation in virtual reality was also recognized in the issuance of a new patent titled “Haptic Effect Generation for Space-Dependent Content” which covers methods and systems for authoring and rendering haptic effects in video content, such as 360-degree, 3D or VR video.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. Immersion is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Immersion reports all financial information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult to understand if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Immersion discloses this non-GAAP information, such as Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share because it is useful in understanding the company’s performance as it excludes certain non-cash expenses like stock-based compensation expense and other special charges, such as deferred tax assets valuation allowance, depreciation and restructuring costs, that many investors feel may obscure the company’s true operating performance. Likewise, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to manage and assess the profitability of its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty and the potential variability of many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. Accordingly, reconciliations of the Company’s forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “places,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way we identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward looking statements include any expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events, or circumstances, and include statements regarding: the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the business of our customers and suppliers, as well as on the economy in general, and also include projected financial results or operating metrics, business strategies, anticipated future litigation or absence of litigation, anticipated future products, future expense reductions, anticipated tax expenses, anticipated market demand or opportunities, our operating model and other forward looking topics. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, therefore we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company and its business, and on the business of its suppliers and customers; unanticipated changes in the markets in which the Company operates; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate (especially in light of the ongoing adverse effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic); delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for the Company’s products or third party products incorporating the Company’s technologies; the inability of Immersion to renew existing licensing arrangements, or enter into new licensing arrangements on favorable terms; the loss of a major customer; the ability of Immersion to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights and other factors. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019 and its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Immersion does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Immersion, and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.

Immersion Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30,



2020 December 31



2019 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,101 $ 86,478 Short-term investments — 3,019 Accounts and other receivables 1,789 3,385 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,791 14,078 Total current assets 64,681 106,960 Property and equipment, net 252 1,226 Long-term deposits 11,700 7,062 Other assets 8,987 9,600 TOTAL ASSETS $ 85,620 $ 124,848 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 474 $ 809 Accrued compensation 1,803 2,844 Other current liabilities 2,446 3,478 Deferred revenue 4,617 4,692 Total current liabilities 9,340 11,823 Long-term deferred revenue 23,571 25,952 Other long-term liabilities 2,979 3,316 TOTAL LIABILITIES 35,890 41,091 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 49,730 83,757 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 85,620 $ 124,848 (1) Derived from Immersion’s annual audited consolidated financial statements.

Immersion Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Royalty and license $ 5,593 $ 8,668 $ 11,775 $ 13,715 Development, services, and other 75 75 150 150 Total revenues 5,668 8,743 11,925 13,865 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 62 40 106 55 Sales and marketing 1,255 1,579 2,971 3,188 Research and development 1,323 1,831 3,012 4,133 General and administrative 4,087 14,448 11,443 27,143 Total costs and expenses 6,727 17,898 17,532 34,519 Operating loss (1,059 ) (9,155 ) (5,607 ) (20,654 ) Interest and other income 388 532 160 1,130 Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes (671 ) (8,623 ) (5,447 ) (19,524 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (41 ) 3 (93 ) (112 ) Net loss $ (712 ) $ (8,620 ) $ (5,540 ) $ (19,636 ) Basic net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.63 ) Shares used in calculating basic net loss per share 27,634 31,578 29,320 31,335 Diluted net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.63 ) Shares used in calculating diluted net loss per share 27,634 31,578 29,320 31,335

Immersion Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net loss $ (712 ) $ (8,620 ) $ (5,540 ) $ (19,636 ) Add: Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 41 (3 ) 93 112 Less: Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (5 ) (13 ) (47 ) (56 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 1,365 1,081 2,094 3,184 Add: Restructuring expense 66 — 590 — Add: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 40 200 1,003 405 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 795 $ (7,355 ) $ (1,807 ) $ (15,991 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.03 $ (0.23 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.51 ) Dilutive shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share 27,820 31,578 29,320 31,335

Immersion Corporation Disaggregated Revenue Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fixed fee license revenue 1,292 4,254 2,578 5,994 Per-Unit royalty revenue 4,301 4,414 9,197 7,721 Total royalty and license revenue 5,593 8,668 11,775 13,715 Development, services, and other revenue 75 75 150 150 Total revenue 5,668 8,743 11,925 13,865

Immersion Corporation Revenue by Line of Business (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



June 30 Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Mobility 79 % 51 % 78 % 48 % Automotive 8 % 13 % 10 % 20 % Gaming 10 % 36 % 11 % 31 % Other 3 % — % 1 % 1 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Immersion Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP operating expenses 6,665 17,858 17,426 34,464 Adjustments to non-GAAP operating expenses: Stock-based compensation expense – S&M (343 ) (173 ) (388 ) (493 ) Stock-based compensation expense – R&D (251 ) (190 ) (420 ) (820 ) Stock-based compensation expense – G&A (771 ) (718 ) (1,286 ) (1,871 ) Restructuring expense (66 ) — (590 ) — Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment (40 ) (200 ) (1,003 ) (405 ) Non-GAAP operating expense 5,194 16,577 13,739 30,875

