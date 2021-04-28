IMDb Celebrates National Superhero Day by Announcing the Most Anticipated Superhero Movies and Series as Decided by IMDb Users

The Suicide Squad and Loki Lead the Way Based on IMDbPro Data on IMDb Page Views

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today unveiled the upcoming movies and TV shows based on Marvel and DC comics IMDb fans are most excited to see. IMDb determined its list based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb. This exclusive and definitive data is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are updated weekly.





IMDb Most Anticipated Marvel and DC Movies*

*Among the Marvel and DC movies with expected theatrical and/or streaming releases in the U.S. in 2021 and 2022, these 10 were consistently most popular with IMDb users as determined by the actual page views through April 22 of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. This exclusive data is derived from the IMDbPro movie rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist, and get alerts when they become available. To create your personalized Watchlist, go to: https://www.imdb.com/watchlist. To view a gallery of these top 10 titles, go here.

IMDb Most Anticipated Marvel and DC Series and Miniseries*

*These 10 new Marvel and DC series and miniseries with expected premieres in 2021 and 2022 consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro proprietary weekly TV rankings through April 22. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist, and get alerts when they become available. To create your personalized Watchlist, go to: https://www.imdb.com/watchlist. To view a gallery of these top 10 titles, go here.

In celebration of National Superhero Day (April 28), IMDb is also featuring a variety of additional comic book content, including photo galleries, original videos and more on the IMDb homepage (www.imdb.com) and on IMDb social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

“As a fan of superhero films myself, it’s great to see IMDb fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming lineup of films and TV shows based on their favorite Marvel and DC characters,” said Nikki Santoro, Head of IMDb Consumer. “I’m especially psyched to see so many female-driven titles among the top ranks, including Black Widow, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, as well as (Academy Award-winning) director Chloe Zhao’s Eternals. IMDb makes it easier than ever to keep current on all of the most anticipated titles with our Streaming Guides and Watchlist features, which help track what, when and where to watch.”

“IMDbPro rankings have proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of movies and TV shows poised to have a heroic impact on our culture, and we are pleased to see Marvel and DC fans and industry professionals continuing to turn to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about these upcoming movies and series as well as the stars and creators,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. “We congratulate all the professionals involved in bringing these movies and series to life and eagerly look forward to more deeply exploring the Marvel and DC universes when these projects premiere.”

Additional insight into trending movies, TV shows and professionals is available to IMDbPro (http://www.imdbpro.com) members through its exclusive STARmeter and MOVIEmeter rankings. This data is updated weekly on the site and the IMDbPro app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additional IMDbPro member-only benefits include the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members to receive personalized entertainment industry news and updates on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient feature that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. The recently launched IMDbPro Discover tool, now available in beta mode, empowers members to find people based on a variety of key IMDb data, experience and expertise and is available to all members for free on a limited-time basis. IMDbPro Discover is ideal for decision-makers such as casting directors, producers, directors, showrunners, department heads, execs and others hiring a team or building talent and crew lists, and much more. It includes advanced features to customize, export and share your lists. To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.

