IMDb Announces Top TV Shows of the Year so Far as Determined by User Ratings and Presents a STARmeter Award to Daisy Edgar-Jones

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today unveiled the Top 10 Television Shows of 2020 so far, based on IMDb user ratings. Though IMDb traditionally releases its "best of the year" Top 10 lists in December, the unprecedented popularity of TV shows and binge-watching this year warranted an early look at the shows that have most resonated with IMDb users.





Additionally, British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones has received an IMDb “Breakout” STARmeter Award for her performance as Marianne in Normal People, which ranks as the #3 new show of the year so far and #9 overall based on IMDb user ratings. Edgar-Jones has been a strong performer this year on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb STARmeter Awards have proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of stars who are about to have a breakthrough career moment. Previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients in the “Breakout” category include Nicholas Braun, Olivia Cooke, Jacob Elordi, Pom Klementieff, Brie Larson, Dacre Montgomery, and Miles Teller.

Top 10 TV Shows of 2020 So Far, as Determined by IMDb User Ratings

Among the TV shows airing or streaming from January 1, 2020 through August 23, 2020, these 10 shows had the highest IMDb user ratings. IMDb ratings are determined by users who rank movies and TV shows on a 10-point scale. To rate a title, users can click the “Rate This” star on any movie or TV show title page on IMDb. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist. To learn more, go to www.imdb.com/watchlist.

Top 10 New TV Shows Debuting in 2020, as Determined by IMDb User Ratings

Among the TV English-language shows airing or streaming their premiere season from January 1, 2020 through August 23, 2020, these 10 new shows had the highest IMDb user ratings. IMDb ratings are determined by users who rank movies and TV shows on a 10-point scale. To rate a title, users can click the “Rate This” star on any movie or TV show title page on IMDb. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist. To learn more, go to www.imdb.com/watchlist.

