IHOP® Officially Opens the International Bank of PancakesSM with Superstar Lineup Designed to Spread Joy

Brand’s New Loyalty Program to Spark Happiness Among Guests with Encouragement from Niecy Nash, Emmitt Smith, Katelyn Ohashi and Social Media Content Creators

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, IHOP® announced it is officially opening the International Bank of PancakesSM, the brand’s first-ever loyalty program. To share the news and spread joy across the country, IHOP enlisted the help of Award-winning Actress and Comedian Niecy Nash, Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, Gymnast Influencer and Poet Katelyn Ohashi, and a roster of social media influencers and creators.





IHOP is opening the vault for guests to enroll in the program and start earning PanCoins at www.ihop.com/rewards. The PanCoin is a crypto pancake that lives in the IHOP mobile app and on IHOP.com. It was developed by the brand in its research to find what rewards would truly bring happiness to IHOP guests. Guests who sign up for an account will also receive free pancakes on their birthday, exclusive offers, rewards that stack up, secret menu offerings and the ability to Pay ‘N Go using their own devices from the mobile app.

To launch the program, the brand enlisted celebrity partners that are known for spreading happiness and joy in each field in which they work. Niecy, Emmitt and Katelyn will be surprising and delighting a few lucky fans on their social media channels with PanCoins over the next few weeks and will be donating up to $50,000 each to a charity of their choice to spread even more joy and to celebrate the launch of the International Bank of Pancakes.

“Every time you dine under IHOP’s iconic blue roof or take a meal to go, our goal is to always put a smile on your plate. Earning PanCoins from the International Bank of Pancakes is just one more way we will spread joy to our guests,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “The lineup of talent we have assembled to introduce our loyalty program help guests earn PanCoins and create more moments of happiness is impressive. Within their individual circles of influence, they each bring a sense of belonging and togetherness, and when you come to IHOP, you come as you are.”

“As a fan of IHOP myself, I am delighted to be partnering with the brand to launch the International Bank of Pancakes. With an abundance of rewards and the opportunity to encourage people to gather and share a meal together, this program is something that I am excited to be a part of,” said Nash.

In addition to Niecy, Emmitt and Katelyn, IHOP has enlisted several social media content creators to generate moments of happiness in the coming weeks, including:

“Going to IHOP has always been a fun Smith family tradition. My go-to order is a double stack of pancakes, eggs, sausage, and hash browns, and now, that can earn me quite a few PanCoins,” Smith added.

Guests can create a free account at www.IHOP.com or on IHOP’s mobile app, available in the Apple and Android app stores. Follow IHOP’s social media channels for additional updates and more exciting announcements.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 63 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of December 31, 2021, there are 1,751 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

