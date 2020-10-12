iHeartMedia Partners with Horror Studio Blumhouse Television and Creator of Supernatural Podcast “Lore” Aaron Mahnke to Produce Immersive Halloween Podcast Series Starring Emmy Award-Winning Actor Keegan-Michael Key

Premiering October 19, podcast “Aaron Mahnke’s 13 Days of Halloween” invites fans of horror into “Hawthorne Manor” and an all-new world of terror that uses cutting-edge binaural audio technology, dropping daily in the 13 days leading up to Halloween

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia, the No. 1 commercial podcast publisher globally, today announced the release of “Aaron Mahnke’s 13 Days of Halloween” from Blumhouse Television and iHeartMedia a new, original scripted podcast series starring Keegan-Michael Key. iHeartMedia will produce alongside Blumhouse, the iconic horror studio behind Paranormal Activity, Get Out and The Purge, and the podcasting master of horror, Aaron Mahnke.





In the 13 days leading up to Halloween, Blumhouse Television, iHeartMedia and its partners will bring a spooky world to life through an immersive audio experience, giving listeners a new daily story that’s a little scarier than the one before it. Set in the purgatorial hotel “Hawthorne Manor” and hosted by the “caretaker” – voiced by Keegan-Michael Key – listeners play the role of the hotel’s latest guest, putting them at the center of a new terrifying tale. Episode stories will range from family haunts and doomsday scenarios, to neighborhood mysteries and more.

“Hawthorne Manor is a unique world and we’re so thrilled to be working with iHeartMedia and Aaron Mahnke to bring this sinister tale to life,” said Jeremy Gold, President of Blumhouse Television. “With people staying home this Halloween, we thought listeners would appreciate getting lost in this world with us and having a taste of the spooky spirit of this holiday.”

“Who doesn’t love a good Halloween story?” said acclaimed podcast host and creator, Aaron Mahnke. “With iHeartMedia’s unmatched distribution platform and Blumhouse’s deep roots in horror storytelling, we’ve built the perfect team to scare the socks off our listeners this Halloween.”

The series will be produced using binaural audio, a cutting-edge audio format that immerses listeners completely in the world of the haunted hotel with a three-dimensional auditory experience. Binaural audio simulates the way humans naturally hear, with detailed soundscapes that have a sense of distance and position relative to the listener, providing a virtual reality experience in audio.

“We’re always looking for different ways to immerse podcast fans into new worlds,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “With 13 Days of Halloween, we’re partnering with the best talent in horror to create something special, with deeply haunting stories and ambitious sound technology that makes the experience that much better.”

