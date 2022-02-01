Igloo Expands Eco Collection With New Recycled Coolers, Including Peanuts and Parks Project Collaborations

The First to Develop a Biodegradable Cooler and Manufacture Hard Coolers Using Recycled Plastic, Igloo Builds Momentum in Sustainability Moving Through 2023

KATY, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IGLOOCOOLERS–Today, Igloo hosted its fourth annual Eco Event where attendees learned about the global impact of the cooler brand’s ongoing sustainability efforts and got a sneak peek into the expanded lineup of coolers made with recycled materials, including entirely sustainable softside styles. This year’s event also revealed a new eco-friendly collection in collaboration with Peanuts, just in time for Arbor Day, and Igloo’s fourth Parks Project ECOCOOL® Playmate cooler.





“We are incredibly honored to have like-minded individuals and companies like the iconic Peanuts team on board,” said Josh Militello, President at Dometic Mobile Cooling. “We set out to become the most environmentally friendly cooler company on Earth and we are extremely proud and humbled by the positive impact we’ve made so far on the environment. Thank you to our loyal customers, partners and retailers who believe in our sustainability efforts.”

In support of the Take Care With Peanuts initiative, Igloo introduced its Peanuts Take Care of the Earth ECOCOOL Playmate Elite. Made with recycled plastic and playful artwork featuring Peanuts character favorites, Snoopy and Woodstock, this 16-quart cooler (fits up to 30 cans) launches tomorrow — April 28 in celebration of Arbor Day — at igloocoolers.com/peanuts for $49.99. Throughout 2023, Igloo is expanding this special-edition collaboration to include Peanuts cooler bags made with post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and stainless-steel drinkware.

Igloo also announced its continued partnership with Parks Project through the release of the all-new Parks Project ECOCOOL Playmate cooler, an eco-friendly cooler featuring national park-inspired artwork to encourage fellow adventure-seekers to hit the parks, stay refreshed and “leave it better than you found it.” The Parks Project Leave It Better ECOCOOL Little Playmate, $44.99, is available now at igloocoolers.com/parksproject and parksproject.us.

First introduced in 2021 as the first of its kind, Igloo’s ECOCOOL hardside coolers are made in the USA with a recycled resin compound that repurposes post-consumer plastic derived from discarded plastic yogurt cups and milk jugs that would normally end up in landfills. In honor of Earth Month, Igloo released a new compact ECOCOOL roller cooler to expand its extensive lineup: the ECOCOOL Latitude 16-Quart Roller, $44.99. The collection can be purchased at igloocoolers.com/ecocool.

As an exciting new product innovation for 2023, Igloo is expanding its ECOCOOL category into softside coolers with fully sustainable cooler bags that are the first to feature BLOOM™ technology, an innovative, durable material made from repurposed algae. The creation of this renewable and restorative material with BLOOM aids in the removal of over-abundant and harmful algae from ecosystems around the world resulting in clean and oxygenated water, along with cleaner air, being restored to the environment.

The ECOCOOL collection of softside coolers — featuring BLOOM Rise algae-blended and recycled EVA insulation, REPREVE® (made from recycled plastic bottles) exterior and zippers, recycled aluminum hardware and natural hemp details — is available now in three styles: the Cube 12-Can Lunch Bag ($39.99), Switch 24-Can Tote ($54.99) and 24-Can Backpack ($64.99). The collection can be purchased at igloocoolers.com/ecocool.

Igloo hosted its 2023 Eco Event virtually — with hundreds of top-tier media, partners, retailers and industry leaders in attendance — to help reduce travel-related carbon emissions. The brand remains committed to its mission in becoming the most environmentally friendly cooler company on Earth.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

About Parks Project

Our national parks are loved by millions, but they can’t be taken for granted; more visitors, less funding, and a changing climate threatens our wildlands. Parks Project is a brand that exists to transform park enthusiasts into park champions. Established in 2014, Parks Project has created dozens of apparel and home goods items over the last nine years to bring the spirit of the National Parks into your home. They’ve partnered with more than 50 conservatories to ensure the conservation and education projects they’re committing to making the biggest impact. For more information, visit http://parksproject.us and @parksproject.

