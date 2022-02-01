Igentify Announces New Hires

Digital Genetic Health Company’s Leadership Team Grows to Gender Parity

CAESAREA, Israel & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalhealth—Igentify, a digital health company that makes a platform that securely streamlines the genetic testing and results process, today announced three new experts added to its leadership team. Danielle Gutter has been named Vice President of Global Sales, Amanda Swiatocha has been named Vice President of Marketing, and Sharon Topolski-Nahmias has been named as Chief Operating Officer.





“Igentify is thrilled to welcome three talented leaders into our organization to help us improve, grow, and scale our business across the globe,” said Doron Behar, MD, PhD, CEO of Igentify. “With the addition of Sharon, Danielle, and Amanda, we’ve both added critical expertise to our team and created a management team that is 50% female. We’re pleased to be in the cohort of digital health companies with that ratio.”

Danielle Gutter brings over 20 years of experience in diagnostic sales, including over 15 years of executive leadership and management experience, to her new role as Vice President of Global Sales at Igentify. Danielle brings both leadership skills and insight into market trends, and the ability to bring both together to marshal a successful sales force. At Igentify, Danielle will be responsible for creating and executing sales strategies that promote growth and customer satisfaction – both nationally and internationally – and growing the sales team. Prior to her current position, Danielle contributed to the successful launch of the Oncology divisions at both Natera and Counsyl. Danielle received a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree from Widener University.

As Igentify’s new Vice President of Marketing, Amanda Swiatocha will have responsibilities that include building, protecting, and communicating the Igentify brand and reputation, raising awareness of Igentify’s products, and setting the marketing and communications strategy. Amanda comes to Igentify after 12 years at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), where she oversaw a team of 15 individuals working in public relations, corporate marketing, demand generation, relationship management, graphic design, website, content and publications, social media, and customer support. Before IHI, Amanda worked in healthcare investment banking at Leerink Swann (now SVB Securities) and in sales at EF Education. Amanda holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Boston College and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Williams College.

Sharon Topolski-Nahmias comes to Igentify after 17 years at Philips Healthcare in various roles, including the General Manager of Phillips Radiology Informatics and Head of the Project Management Office. In her last role at Phillips, Sharon led global integration of new acquired businesses, where she was responsible for alignment of strategy and roadmaps between the acquired company and the legacy Philips businesses. Sharon was also a board member of two Israeli companies. At Igentify, Sharon will be responsible for the customer success and support, quality and regulatory, and operations teams, as well as Igentify’s governance and process improvements. Sharon holds a Bachelor of Sciences (B Sc.) from Technion and an MBA from Haifa University.

About Igentify

Igentify has an end-to-end digital genetic platform that makes genomic information more accessible and actionable for clinicians, laboratories, and patients. Recognizing the rising demand for genomic medicine and how its potential to improve health is trapped within complex, fragmented systems, Igentify’s digital genetic assistant unites and streamlines steps. From customized education about genetic testing, collecting consent and analyzing data, to personalized result videos, Igentify’s platform makes the genetic journey faster and easier. For more information, visit www.igentify.com.

