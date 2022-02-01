IEIC Global NAP Summit 2.0 Returns to Henrico

Data center giants convene in Short Pump for a full day of industry luminary discussions

HENRICO, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cables–Global data center industry leaders will come together again in Henrico on Tuesday, November 8th, at the Short Pump Hilton for a day of panel discussions, a keynote speech from the Father of the Internet, Vint Cerf, and a fireside chat with local and state government representatives.

Executives from global companies, including Google, Freddie Mac, Meta, and Bank of America will deliver commentary on the Internet infrastructure, the future of data centers, and how Henrico has laid the groundwork for the world’s top brands to land their business operations here. The NAP, or Network Access Point, is the world’s fastest data transmission system. It is in the heart of White Oak Tech Park, located in eastern Henrico.

The link to a short video on Henrico’s digital infrastructure can be found here.

Hosted this year by the Henrico Economic Development Authority, the IEIC/NAP Summit 2.0 will include industry leaders and world-class speakers who will be sharing their insight on the following key themes:

The Growth of the Internet infrastructure and its implications for the economy

Subsea Cables

Enterprise Digitalization (focus on Healthcare, Finance, Automobile, and other industries)

Economic Growth Driven by Digital Infrastructure (Fireside chat)

A Look Ahead: AI, IoT, Connected Cars, Connected Homes, TeleMedicine

The summit program also includes the official opening of DE-CIX Richmond, the world’s largest ecosystem of data center- and carrier-neutral interconnection platforms interconnecting approximately 3,000 networks across its 35+ locations in 100+ countries.

Additional details for the summit and registration information can be found at: www.ieicco.com/summit-2-0/

About the Henrico EDA

Located in the heart of the Eastern Seaboard, Henrico is an AAA-bonded full-service community adjacent to Virginia’s capital city of Richmond. The EDA is your single point of contact for business development and site selection services. Find properties and run reports with our GIS tool, HenricoProperties.com. Learn more about White Oak Technology Park, a master-planned high-tech manufacturing center, at whiteoaktechpark.com. Visit Henrico.com for the latest news and to sign up to receive our Property Now and Henrico Now newsletters.

ABOUT THE INTERNET ECOSYSTEM INNOVATION COMMITTEE (IEIC)

The IEIC is an independent committee that promotes Internet diversity forming new global Internet nexus points. The mission of IEIC is to partner with communities globally to create new Internet nexus points through public and private partnerships with local municipalities, academia and businesses. The Founding Members of IEIC are industry luminaries from many of the world’s most respected companies and leaders including: Vint Cerf/Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Clint Heiden/IEIC, Vinay Nagpal/InterGlobix, Steve Alexander/Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Rafael Arranz/Telxius, Jason Black/NVIDIA (NYSE: NVDA), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Mark Boxer/Cigna (NYSE: CI), Barbara Boyan/Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Andrew Dugan/CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL), Staffan Göjeryd/Telia Carrier (VSE: TEL1L), Brent Bensten/QTS, Asher Kagan/Blade, Vinay Kanitkar/Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), Sarah Keller/Uber (NYSE: UBER), Athanasios (Sakis) Kitsopanidis/Ford (NYSE: F) Michael Leidinger/Hilton (NYSE: HLT), Steve Alexander/Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Krishna Narayanaswamy/Netskope, Frank Nazzaro/FreddieMac, Anthony Romanello/Henrico Economic Development Authority, and Zaid Khan/Microsoft (NYSE:MSFT). For additional information visit: www.ieicco.com

