IDEMIA Awarded iBeta Certification for its Biometric Liveness Detection Solution

IDEMIA’s liveness detection technology has passed independent third-party testing for Presentation Attack Detection (PAD). The technology helps clients to reduce identity fraud and improves the remote onboarding experience.





COURBEVOIE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has announced that its liveness detection technology has been awarded Level 1 and Level 2 certification by iBeta, an independent third-party tester, in accordance with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standards.

Testing was conducted by independent quality assurance provider, iBeta, and completed in December 2019. The testing method simulated the enrollment of a user in a biometric authentication system, where legitimate users consented to photos and videos of their likeness being used in attempts to spoof the system (Level 1 testing), and also the use of more sophisticated artefacts like silicone, latex, and plastic masks (Level 2 testing).

The testers were not able to gain access to the system using any of the presentation attacks, meaning that IDEMIA’s liveness detection technology achieved an attack presentation classification error rate (APCER) of 0%.

IDEMIA’s SmartBio® and WebBioServer® SDKs both leverage the liveness detection technology, which enables clients to offer multi-channel identity verification solutions via Android and iOS mobile apps, or through web browsers on either desktop or mobile devices.

Increasingly, banks, mobile operators, and other service providers are under pressure to offer their customers a remote, digital onboarding journey. The mass adoption of mobile devices with biometric sensors, combined with widespread broadband coverage worldwide, make this transformation possible.

However, remote onboarding presents an opportunity for fraudsters to open an account using a presentation attack, which is when spoofed biometric information is presented to a biometric sensor. Common presentation attacks include a fake image or video of a legitimate customer, fake silicon or gelatin masks, and fake fingerprints.

Presentation attack detection (PAD) is vitally important for service providers that want to secure their digital onboarding processes while reducing the impact of fraud. PAD also helps service providers comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) regulations, which may result in hefty penalties from regulators should their processes be deemed inadequate for accurately combatting fraud.

To date, IDEMIA is one of just two companies worldwide to have achieved Level 2 Liveness Detection certification.

“At IDEMIA, we pride ourselves in our ability to create cutting-edge biometric solutions capable of streamlining a user’s digital journey and combatting fraud,” said Muzaffar Khokhar, Executive Vice President, Digital Business Unit, IDEMIA. “This independent accreditation proves our expertise, and will enable us to provide a more complete portfolio of onboarding and anti-fraud solutions for our clients across the globe.”

IDEMIA’s liveness detection technology is available through the SmartBio® and WebBioServer® SDKs, and is part of the company’s innovative digital identity platform. The platform is a powerful solution for enterprises and service providers to identify, manage, and authenticate digital identities in a secure, trusted, and convenient way.

iBeta is the only NIST NVLAP accredited biometrics testing lab (NVLAP testing Lab Code 200962-0). iBeta developed a quality management system and biometrics test procedures that are independently audited by NVLAP (National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program) in a comprehensive technical evaluation in accordance with the recognized International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

For more information on IDEMIA’s digital identity platform and other digital identity technology, visit https://www.idemia.com/digital-identity-enterprises

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

