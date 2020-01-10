ICR Announces Guy Raz as Keynote Speaker for Its 22nd Annual Conference

Host of NPR’s How I Built This Podcast to Host Keynote Conversation on Entrepreneurship and Business Success

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm serving more than 650 private and public company clients, today announced that Guy Raz, host of NPR’s How I Built This podcast, will host a keynote conversation on entrepreneurship at the 22nd annual ICR Conference.

The conference will take place January 13th – 15th, 2020 at the Grand Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida with Mr. Raz’s keynote being held on Tuesday, January 14th at 12 p.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome Guy Raz as our keynote speaker for our 22nd annual conference,” said Tom Ryan, Chief Executive Officer, ICR. “Guy is one of the most popular podcasters in history and How I Built This is an invaluable resource and source of inspiration for countless entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors. We look forward to a lively and informative discussion about what it takes to start and grow a successful business.”

Guy Raz is the host, co-creator, and editorial director of three NPR programs, including two of its most popular ones: TED Radio Hour and How I Built This. Both shows are heard by more than 19 million people each month around the world. He is also the creator and co-host of NPR’s first-ever podcast for kids, Wow In The World. In 2017, Raz became the first person in the history of podcasting to have three shows in the top 20 on the Apple Podcast charts.

How I Built This is a podcast about the greatest innovators, entrepreneurs, and idealists, and the stories behind the movements they built. Each episode is a narrative journey marked by triumphs, failures, serendipity, and insight — told by the founders of some of the world’s best-known companies and brands. In 2016, it was named one of the top ten podcasts of the year by iTunes, and Inc Magazine called it “the best podcast to take on the New Year.”

The ICR Conference, renowned for its dynamic and unique format, includes company presentations, breakout sessions, expert commentary and a multitude of networking opportunities. The annual event brings together management teams from thousands of public and private growth companies, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, private equity professionals, sponsoring investment bankers and select members of the media to discuss industry trends and forward strategies at the most critical time of the year as the New Year begins.

To view the public company schedule and breakout sessions, please visit here and here. The private company schedule can be viewed here

Sponsors of the 2020 ICR Conference are Baird; Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Barclays; William Blair; BMO; B. Riley; Citi; Cowen; Credit Suisse; Deutsche Bank; Goldman, Sachs & Co; Guggenheim Partners; Jefferies; J.P. Morgan; KeyBanc Capital Markets; Morgan Stanley; Piper Sandler; Raymond James; RBC Capital Markets; RSM; Stephens; Stifel; SunTrust Robinson Humphrey; Telsey Advisory Group; Wells Fargo; Latham & Watkins; Duff & Phelps; The Sage Group; and Vinson & Elkins LLP.

The event is by invitation only. To request an invitation, please visit www.icrconference.com or email [email protected].

About The ICR Conference

The ICR Conference is a unique platform where public and private company management teams, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media connect and network with one another as the year begins. The event is one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring presentations by more than 170 public and private companies, with attendance regularly exceeding 2,500. For more information please visit http://www.icrconference.com.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with companies to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 650 clients in approximately 20 industries. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore, San Francisco, San Diego and Beijing. ICR also advises on capital markets transactions through ICR Capital, LLC. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

Contacts

Media:

Cory Ziskind



ICR



646-277-1232



[email protected]