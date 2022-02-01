Iconic Trees in Kings Park Receive an Architectural Lighting Upgrade From Martin Professional In-ground LED Fixtures

PLAN E Landscape Architects, Engineering Technology Consultants, Light Application and Show Technology illuminate iconic landmark with Martin Professional LED fixtures

PERTH, Australia—Working with Western Australia’s Botanic Gardens and Parks Authority (BGPA), PLAN E Landscape Architects recently enlisted Engineering Technology Consultants (ETC), Light Application and Show Technology to design an architectural lighting display for Kings Park using Martin Professional Exterior LED fixtures.

Kings Park is a 990-acre park in the center of Perth that features sprawling areas of manicured green space, natural bushland, a botanic garden and multiple memorials. One of the park’s most notable features is Fraser Avenue, a picturesque path lined with lemon-scented gum trees planted in 1938 and equipped with in-ground lighting to highlight the trees. When the existing fixtures came to the end of their serviceable life, the BGPA hired PLAN E Landscape Architects to coordinate a replacement capable of producing a wide range of colors and effects while utilizing the existing in-ground cabling infrastructure. To meet these requirements, PLAN E collaborated with ETC, Light Application and Show Technology to design an updated lighting installation featuring Martin Exterior Inground 410 LED fixtures.

“When Matt Bancroft from Light Application approached me for a solution, knowing the precinct very well and the high level of prestige at stake, I knew our offering needed to be of superior quality, so I recommended the Martin Exterior Inground 410,” said Mike Bird, Technical Sales, Show Technology. “Light Application are no newcomers to using Martin architectural products, having installed numerous successful projects throughout Perth with Exterior 500 and 1000 image projectors.”

ETC conducted a nighttime trial at Fraser Avenue and compared similar fixtures from different manufacturers, ultimately settling on the Martin Exterior Inground 410 for lighting the tree canopy. Part of the Exterior Inground 400 Series, the Exterior Inground 410 is an RGBW LED wash light that delivers rich premixed colors with high output and efficiency. Remote control and configuration via DMX and RDM allows for easy setup and unlimited flexibility. The durable, 19-millimeter tempered glass cover is available with an optional anti-skid surface for use in pedestrian areas, and the top ring is available in flush or beveled varieties for different mounting applications.

“To say that the output of the Martin Exterior Inground 410 is impressive would be an understatement,” said Matt Bancroft, Light Application. “It certainly packs a punch for its unobtrusive inground design—exactly what the iconic location along Fraser Avenue in Kings Park required. The CREE RGBW Quad-Color LED chipset in these fixtures allows for a wide range of vibrant colors as well as a crisp 4000K white which accents the trees perfectly. In addition, the asymmetric optics provided optimum coverage for the tree canopies while keeping light spill and glare to a minimum.”

“It’s a privilege for HARMAN Professional Solutions to be associated with a project like Kings Park and extend an apt solution that seamlessly fits the unique requirement of the project,” said G Amar Subash, VP and GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. “We would like to thank our partner Show Technology for their confidence in the products and working closely with ETC and Light Application to create a diverse and inviting space for visitors, especially within the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

ABOUT HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

HARMAN Professional Solutions engineers and manufactures audio, video, lighting and control (AVLC) products for entertainment and enterprise markets, including live performance, audio production, large venue, cinema, retail, corporate, education, government, hospitality, broadcast and more. With leading brands including JBL Professional®, AKG®, Martin®, AMX®, Soundcraft®, BSS Audio®, Crown®, dbx Professional® and Lexicon Pro®, HARMAN Professional delivers powerful, innovative and reliable solutions that are designed for world-class performance. HARMAN Professional Solutions is a Strategic Business Unit of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. For more information, visit http://pro.harman.com/.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

