Iconic Fashion Designer Vera Wang Launches Exclusive Collection of Wedding Stationery with The Knot

Designed to Empower Couples to Live their Authentic Love Stories, Vera Wang x The Knot Collection is Now Available for Couples to Shop on The Knot Invitations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Knot, an authority in wedding planning, advice and products, today announces the launch of an exclusive wedding stationery collection designed by Vera Wang. The Vera Wang x The Knot Collection features 14 coordinating wedding invitation and paper suites, ranging from bold and contemporary to minimal, vintage and romantic. Inspired by Vera Wang’s dress collections as well as her iconic brand, the stationery offers a variety of styles for couples to choose from to best illustrate their love stories. As a complement to the collection, The Knot is also providing free wedding websites that match the designs of the suite. Couples can now shop the exclusive collection, available only on The Knot.

“Among the first and most public statements you will ever make as an engaged couple is your choice of invitations. It should truly reflect your tastes, the tenor of your celebration and your creativity,” said Vera Wang. “I’m proud to partner with a legacy, trusted name in weddings to bring my brand to life through this exclusive launch of wedding stationery, personally designed by me for couples. Whether your style is modern and bold or more romantic and minimal, there is a design that can capture an array of styles.”

The Knot Invitations offer couples a one-stop-shop for hundreds of affordable invitations and stationery designs for every unique wedding style. Couples can request free samples of any design to see the invitations in person before making a final selection. The Vera Wang x The Knot Collection offers a range of one-of-a-kind styles across coordinating invite and paper suites designed by Vera Wang in collaboration with The Knot. The collection includes:

14 suites, including 5 foil suites, with coordinating save-the-dates, wedding invitations, RSVP cards, programs, menus, place cards, thank-you cards, and more.

Luxe premium Euro flap envelopes with matching luxe envelope liners, complete with easy guest addressing that prints all of your guests’ details on your envelopes to save you time.

Free wedding websites that match each suite.

“Partnering with Vera Wang to create a wedding stationery collection was a natural choice for us as her long-standing imprint on fashion, weddings and culture is unmatched,” said Jeremy Liebowitz, Executive Vice President of eCommerce at The Knot Worldwide. “The Knot and Vera Wang share the belief that your wedding should be uniquely your own. This collection expands our offerings on The Knot Invitations and continues to empower couples to weave their personality through every touchpoint of guest communication, from save-the-dates to wedding programs to thank-you cards.”

For more information about the Vera Wang x The Knot Collection, please visit The Knot Invitations as well as The Knot.

About The Knot



The Knot is an authority on wedding planning and advice, offering a seamless, all-in-one solution—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries, invitations and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national wedding magazine, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

