Iconic Dean St. Studios Relaunches with State-of-the-Art Dolby Atmos Mixing Facilities

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and legendary music recording and production suites Dean St. Studios today announced the installation of a state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos® mix room in Studio 1 – Dean St. Studios’ flagship studio.

Dean St. Studios – one of the last professional large-format recording studios in Central London – has welcomed a prestigious roll call of music artists through its Soho doors to record some of their biggest hits. Icons such as David Bowie, Adele, John Legend, Lady Gaga and Paul Weller are just some of the impressive names to have stepped foot in the studio.

Previously closed for refurbishments undertaken by Veale Associates during the coronavirus pandemic, Dean St. Studios is reopening its doors to provide artists the chance to create dynamic and immersive tracks in Dolby Atmos, taking their music beyond the restrictions of stereo and mono to a platform that provides a whole new way to create and listen to music.

The Dolby Atmos install features PMC’s flagship IB2S XBD-A active monitors covering left and right main channels, an IB2S-A monitor for the centre channel, 10 discrete Wafer2 loudspeakers for surround and height channels and four sub2 subwoofers. The Dean St. Studio’s set up exactly replicates the PMC system initially designed for Universal Music and installed two years ago at Capitol Studio’s in Los Angeles.

The install at Dean St, Studios exceeds the standard Dolby requirements, allowing artists’ audio spanning across all genres of music to be delivered consistently at a remarkable quality in Dolby Atmos, like never before.

Jasmin Lee, Managing Director at Dean St. Studios, said: “I have grown up in the music industry and have seen a lot of advances and change over the years, but nothing excites me more than Dolby Atmos Music. This is a game changer for artists in terms of how they can create their music and engage with fans. I have listened to tracks in our new Dolby Atmos mix studio and my mind is just blown by it. This is music like you’ve never heard it before. We have a proud history of working with some of the world’s most successful artists and we can’t wait to offer them this new more immersive format which I’m sure will unleash a whole new creative journey for them.”

Javier Foncillas, VP Commercial Partnerships Dolby Europe added: “Dean St. Studios has an incredible track history of working with scores of award-winning artists to record their ground-breaking music between its four walls. We’re thrilled that the iconic studio has created a dedicated space for mixing in Dolby Atmos and are excited to see the immersive creative output from those that walk through its famed doors in the future.”

Chris Allen, Business Development Manager at PMC, adds: “We are delighted to be bringing this statement Dolby Atmos system into the UK for the first time and could not be more pleased to be spear-heading it alongside a facility with so much heritage and positive reputation as Dean Street Studios. PMC’s flagship Dolby Atmos install has become the reference for many Dolby Atmos Music studios, and although Dean Street’s room is relatively small, we were able to work with Dolby to design an effective system that meets and exceeds Dolby Atmos specifications. The result is incredibly pleasing and the system respectfully, and easily, reproduces all genres of music consistently at all levels.”

An immersive audio experience, Dolby Atmos Music adds more space, clarity and depth to music. The technology empowers creators to place discrete audio elements or objects in a three-dimensional sound field, which is not possible in stereo.

Dolby Atmos Music adapts to any playback environment, meaning fans can listen to music in unparalleled clarity that matches an artist’s original vision in the studio.

To learn more about Dolby Atmos Music, visit music.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Voice – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

About Dean St. Studios

Dean St. Studios could rely on an incredible musical history to succeed, where music legends such as David Bowie, T Rex, Ed Sheeran and Adele have recorded some of their biggest hits. Instead, we have built on our Soho-legacy to develop a studio that is filled with creativity, knowledge and skill across all aspects of our business.

Our state-of-the-art studio equipment and incredible team gives us everything we need to help you with any project that you bring to us; music production, mixing, TV and film audio post and composition.

We have nurtured an environment that is here to inspire, develop, enable and support creativity. A space that welcomes you, and allows you to instantly feel like you have arrived home as soon as you step inside. We believe that this relaxing environment allows both us, and our clients the space needed to be creative and obtain the best results. And it’s why our clients return to us time after time.

Come and visit us in London’s vibrant and exciting Soho district, meet our team, and let’s discuss how we can help you.

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist’s original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company’s proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.