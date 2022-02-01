i2c to Power Marygold & Co. Contactless Debit Mastercard® and Savings Platform

White glove mobile banking and financial services app leverages global issuer processor’s modular technology to expand product portfolio and market reach

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with Colorado-based financial technology company Marygold & Co., to power the platform’s Tap to Pay Debit Mastercard and new customer-centric savings program.

Leveraging i2c’s plug-and-play payment APIs, Marygold & Co. will build out its “Spend Now Checking” and “Money Pool Savings” interfaces to empower cardholders to control spending and save for important life events, such as a trip to Europe or wedding. Payments will be processed on the Mastercard network, and cardholders will be backed by a best-in-class fraud management network designed on i2c’s secure and reliable platform.

True to its name, the Marygold & Co. Contactless Debit Mastercard program will authenticate payments with no signature or PIN required and enable real-time payments to anyone in the U.S. with just an email or mobile number. The Money Pool Savings Account program will offer unlimited, savings accounts with automated funding, and goal setting features. Marygold & Co. will follow the U.S. roll out of its debit and savings programs by expanding into other global markets within the coming years.

“We built Marygold & Co. to offer clients a truly end-to-end banking and payments experience that anticipated and catered to their unique financial needs. Like having a private banker on your phone, Marygold & Co. is a banking and financial services app that is free to open and will empower users to take control of their finances,” said Nicholas Gerber, Co-founder of Marygold & Co. “We were already familiar with i2c through their widespread presence in the processing space and knew that we wanted to work with them because of their deep domain expertise, global connections to all the major card networks and ability to bring card programs to market quickly.”

“Marygold & Co. is reimagining payments through a modern lens and servicing their customers with a high-tech and high-touch approach,” said Serena Smith, chief client officer of i2c Inc. “i2c was built to enable innovators like Marygold & Co. so that they can launch with faster speed-to-market and innovation cycles, and we’re proud that they selected us to help bring their payment visions to life.”

In addition to debit and savings services, Marygold & Co. will offer their clients investment solutions with portfolios of fixed income and equity Exchange-Traded Funds that align with client-specific goals, ”PayAnyone” capability to send money to friends and family anywhere in the U.S., and payroll deposits up to two days early requiring no minimums or credit checks. Marygold & Co. will offer Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay Support, as well as contactless bracelets and key fobs in the near future.

Marygold & Co. is not a bank, banking services provided by a bank partner.

Marygold & Co. offers individuals and families a secure way to send, receive, spend and save money through a customizable mobile banking and financial services app built to organize financial lives. The future of banking, Marygold & Co. offers innovative features like the “PayAnyone” capability, advanced security, nationwide surcharge-free MoneyPass ATMs, contactless payment options, Money Pool Savings Accounts and Investment options, and many other best-in-class banking technology solutions for taking control of your money. Come join our community: https://marygoldandco.com.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

