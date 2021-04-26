HYPORI, Groundbreaking Virtual Mobility Solution for Securing Sensitive Data Over BYOD, Wins Gold at 2021 Edison Awards

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BYODEnterprise—HYPORI, Inc., the most trusted Virtual Mobility SaaS provider, announced that it won the Gold trophy at the Thomas Edison Awards Competition as the Top Commercial Innovation in 2021. Hypori Virtual Mobility ensures zero data at rest and in transit and 100% separation to mitigate uncontrolled device data leaks. The Thomas Alva Edison Award recognizes and honors some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.

The Edison Awards are focused on the innovators as much as the innovations – a unique distinction in award programs. Award winners represent “game-changing” products and services, as well as excellence and leadership in innovation around four criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery, and Impact.

Hypori revolutionizes cybersecurity and empowers users to perform business tasks from any endpoint device, leaving zero data at rest, guaranteeing 100% separation of personal and government or corporate data. This separation reduces cost, risk, liability, and vulnerability. Hypori empowers individual users and their managers to unleash the power of mobile capabilities and productivity by uncoupling it from costly hardware.

Moreover, Hypori delivers disruptive next-gen secure mobile capabilities to thousands of users allowing remote access to information from any platform, Android™, iOS®, or Windows® 10 device, or infrastructure, SaaS, Public or Private Cloud, or On-Prem Appliance. This tested and proven NIAP and NSA certified solution enable zero-trust, location-independent BYOD access to secure classified government agency and enterprise data and apps.

Jared Shepard, CEO Hypori, stated, “Hypori is thrilled to be recognized as the most innovative secure mobility solution in the age of BYOD. Our game-changing industry solution protects sensitive corporate data on any edge device, regardless of their hardware, software, or operating systems, all while securing and separating the data in a secure cloud. This disruptive approach empowers organizations and their knowledge workers the freedom to work remotely, anytime, anywhere as teleworking has become the new normal.”

Hypori, Inc. is an innovative SaaS enterprise software company that provides virtual mobility technology to federal agencies and corporate enterprises. Hypori’s trusted Virtual Mobility Solution (VMS) ensures zero data at rest and 100% separation to mitigate data leaks. Hypori Inc. is service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB).

