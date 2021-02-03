HyperTrack Announces Software Suite for Location-Based Logistics to Help Businesses Seize Delivery, Gig Market Opportunities

Modular technology powers more than 7 million tracked miles per month around the globe

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DIY—HyperTrack today announced the general availability of its software suite for location-based logistics, empowering businesses to easily automate deliveries, field service and ridesharing.

HyperTrack powers more than 7 million miles per month for businesses on the move that use its technology in industries as diverse as oil and gas production, grocery and pharmacy delivery, mass transit and construction services.

Over the years, digitally native companies such as Uber, DoorDash and Instacart built proprietary solutions for live location-based logistics, acquiring significant competitive advantage and market share. Meanwhile, thousands of retail, service and ecommerce companies have struggled to keep up—attempting to build their own capabilities that often fall short of production quality while consuming significant time and resources.

HyperTrack’s software suite includes powerful apps, simple DIY interfaces and “no-code” widgets for businesses to quickly go to market with use cases that streamline operations, provide visibility and insights, increase productivity and improve customer experiences.

The API-first solution offers rapid time-to-value where customers can choose among routing dashboards and APIs, ready-to-deploy mobile applications and SDKs, ready-to-use dashboards, embedded web views and native experiences, real-time data streams and exports, and deeper integrations with existing systems. Key features include:

Order management: Efficient planning and dispatch of orders, route optimization, slot times and delivery capacity.

Efficient planning and dispatch of orders, route optimization, slot times and delivery capacity. Live tracking: Map views, location timelines and movement summaries for drives, stops and walks using off-the-shelf iOS and Android applications or by integrating SDKs into custom applications.

Map views, location timelines and movement summaries for drives, stops and walks using off-the-shelf iOS and Android applications or by integrating SDKs into custom applications. Trips : Live routes and ETAs to destinations; real-time monitoring of delays, no-shows and arrivals; trip summaries; and automated trip payouts and expense reimbursement.

: Live routes and ETAs to destinations; real-time monitoring of delays, no-shows and arrivals; trip summaries; and automated trip payouts and expense reimbursement. Geofences: Automatic tracking of places of interest including arrivals, exits, time spent and routes taken.

Automatic tracking of places of interest including arrivals, exits, time spent and routes taken. Geotags : Location- and time-stamped logging of work performed at customer locations or remote work sites.

: Location- and time-stamped logging of work performed at customer locations or remote work sites. Dispatch automation : Assignment of delivery resources based on proximity and travel time to specified locations.

: Assignment of delivery resources based on proximity and travel time to specified locations. Scoreboards and insights: Daily and historical views of KPIs for personnel, trips, geofences and geotags, with reports, analytics, aggregated map views and exportable reporting.

“We needed to rapidly evolve and digitally transform to meet customer needs but the technology requirements for using live location in business workflows, applications and processes were complex,” said Kim McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer, Groundworks. “HyperTrack’s ready-to-deploy apps and dashboards helped us get up and running within a week. Now we can deliver value added services that increase customer satisfaction, loyalty and sales.”

HyperTrack’s patented location tracking technology provides visibility to operations teams and customers, while the insights from aggregate data help businesses improve operational efficiency at the levels of individuals, regions and the enterprise. HyperTrack’s platform integrates with numerous leading business applications including Salesforce, QuickBooks and HubSpot.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of automating logistics and the value of live location intelligence. We’ve only scratched the surface of the burgeoning live location economy for anything that moves with commercial value,” said Kashyap Deorah, founder and chief executive officer of HyperTrack. “We abstract away the complexity, making use-case ready technology available to businesses of any size, industry or geography so they can innovate and thrive.”

To learn more about HyperTrack or to schedule a demo, visit www.hypertrack.com.

