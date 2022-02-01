Hyperice Partners with Brandon Marshall’s House of Athlete to Bring Mental Fitness To All

New Guided Meditations Led by Brandon Marshall will be Available in the Core by Hyperice and House of Athlete Plus (HOA+) Apps Starting February 1

IRVINE, Calif. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–House of Athlete (HOA), a wellness brand dedicated to improving both mental and physical fitness for today’s athletes, and founder, former NFL star Brandon Marshall, and Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today announced a partnership to deliver guided meditation content led by Brandon Marshall through the use of Core, Hyperice’s data-driven product for meditation, breathwork, and mental skills training. The announcement comes at a time when the U.S. is facing an unprecedented mental health crisis as 19% of people in the U.S. are living with a mental health condition nationwide and over 50% of adults with a mental illness do not receive treatment.





“A healthy body starts with a healthy mind,” said Brandon Marshall, Founder of HOA. “As two industry leaders in mental fitness, this Core by Hyperice and HOA+ integration is a valuable tool for anyone looking to center their inner being to confidently achieve elite performance. The time to equally prioritize mental fitness and physical fitness is now.”

The meditations will live on both the Core by Hyperice App and HOA+ App, a new holistic fitness app designed to provide access to the elite athlete experience and lifestyle formerly out of reach to the general consumer. In addition, HOA will feature guided meditations on both platforms with leading mindfulness expert and HOA+ Coach, Mara Olney. HOA was conceptualized and brought to life by six-time Pro Bowler, Brandon Marshall, in 2019. Drawing from 13 years of experience in the NFL, Marshall recognized a large gap in the wellness space where HOA could provide a more fully integrated ecosystem to serve members – much like what is typically reserved for pro and elite athletes. This holistic methodology includes a deep focus on both physical and mental health to optimize performance and is anchored by HOA’s Five Pillar Approach: Train, Fuel, Recover, Tribe and Mental Fitness.

“The addition of HOA+ and Brandon Marshall-led content in the Core App further speaks to the importance of mental health as a part of improving an athlete’s overall performance,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “By including Brandon’s content across both apps, we hope to continue the conversation around mental health and provide more access to meaningful meditation tools to all major league sports and beyond.”

Hyperice is committed to expanding the mental health category by collaborating with wellness enthusiasts to deliver guided meditation content in partnership with award-winning actor Chris Hemsworth and his wellness app Centr and champion athlete Naomi Osaka via global workplace mental health platform, Modern Health. Unlike other meditation apps, Core is both an app and a handheld meditation device designed to track heart rate and stress levels. Powered by the Core App, the purposefully designed Core Meditation Trainer uses biometrics to encourage breath control and focus for those developing new meditation techniques.

The Core Premium Bundle includes thousands of guided meditations, breath training, soundscapes, and athlete content which are updated daily. All content can currently be accessed through a Core Premium subscription which users can try for two weeks free on either iPhone or Android. HOA+ offers two membership tiers: $39.99/month for Coaching and $149.99/month for Live Personal Training, and is now available for download by visiting www.houseofathlete.com/hoa-plus or the Apple App Store.

About Brandon Marshall:

Brandon Marshall is the founder and CEO of House of Athlete (HOA). After 13 seasons in the NFL Brandon launched his second act as an entrepreneur living out his purpose to Re⋅define Athlete. Brandon has brought much needed awareness to the wellness industry and media by opening the dialogue for de-stigmatizing mental illness and creating space for all athletes to tell their own story. Through HOA, Brandon has built a powerful ecosystem dedicated to improving health and performance outcomes for all athletes-based around the experience and lifestyle of elite athletes.

About HOA+:

House of Athlete Plus (HOA+) is the next disruptor in digital fitness delivered to you by NFL legend and House of Athlete Founder, Brandon Marshall. Once inside, the HOA+ app connects real athletes with real coaches everyday for focused workouts and programming. For athletes, HOA+ goes to work as a personalized change agent, providing physical and mental fitness access on their time, but with an emphasis on getting the most out of an everyday routine. Expanding beyond House of Athlete’s facilities and onto your mobile device, HOA+ allows any athlete, anywhere to tap into the brand’s holistic, results-driven approach. Anchored by HOA’s Five Pillars of Train, Fuel, Recover, Tribe, and Mental Fitness, integrating the HOA+ journey into an athlete’s life helps create healthier habits for body and mind. Now, stepping into the House is just a download away!

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all – from the most elite athletes, leagues, and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance, and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX, and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit the newly redesigned hyperice.com.

Contacts

Eric Witmer



[email protected]

610-304-2374