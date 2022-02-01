Hybrid Entertainment and Technology Company Trioscope Secures Bridge Funding From Entertainment Development Collective KRAFTON, Inc.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#krafton—Trioscope, the groundbreaking entertainment and technology company behind Netflix’s The Liberator, today announced it has closed the first tranche of bridge financing, led by KRAFTON, Inc., a collective of independent development studios that invests across multimedia entertainment.

Recognized for introducing a whole new lane of hybrid entertainment that fuses live action with CG to create compelling visual worlds, Trioscope will use the investment to further scale both its business and brand globally.

Trioscope’s expanded business now includes Trioscope Studios, which develops its own IP and unique content, including Netflix’s The Liberator; the George R.R. Martin-executive produced Night of the Cooters; and Takeover, a collaboration with Quality Films, starring Quavo and Billy Zane. The company acquired the exclusive rights to develop Enki Bilal’s popular graphic novel MONSTER into a television series. Trioscope collaborates with top-tier talent, including Ethan Hawke, George R.R. Martin and Vincent D’Onofrio, and works across several unannounced series with Netflix, SHOWTIME, CBS Studios and more.

Trioscope also licenses its proprietary technology via Trioscope Platform, enabling usage by third-party filmmakers and content producers to create visually arresting worlds at a fraction of the big-budget cost. This fall, the company licensed its platform to London-based production house Oiffy for its upcoming film A Winter’s Journey, starring John Malkovich.

Trioscope also launched Takeover World, a fictional universe based on its Takeover IP that will come to life in digital content, a blockchain-based strategy card game and VIP club, the Takeover movie franchise, experiential events, and more. It will give audiences opportunities to contribute to the narrative development and create their own Takeover-centric content.

“Trioscope is delighted to partner with KRAFTON as we continue to widen our international footprint and cultivate our vision,” says L.C. Crowley, Co-Founder and CEO of Trioscope. “This round of funding will fuel our ability to move forward with the tech-driven, immersive experiences and epic universes we’re synthesizing.”

The news follows a highly successful year for Trioscope, which has seen rapid growth with a recent seed round investment from BITKRAFT and Sony.

