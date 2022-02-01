Hyatt Unveils the New Inclusive Collection, a Global Portfolio of Luxury All-Inclusive Resort Brands

Hyatt elevates leisure offering with unlimited experiences and endless hospitality with nine distinct luxury all-inclusive resort brands

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Launching the newest collection focused on leisure demand, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is proud to announce the Inclusive Collection, a new global portfolio of nine distinct luxury all-inclusive resort brands. Resorts in Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection deliver immersive, elevated and seamless all-inclusive experiences – helping guests and members celebrate the big moments, little moments, and everything in between.





The new Inclusive Collection of luxury all-inclusive resort brands cater to every guest and member’s wish to create more meaningful and rewarding experiences with best-in-class luxury resort brands, including Hyatt Ziva resorts, Hyatt Zilara resorts, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts (coming soon), Alua Hotels & Resorts and Sunscape Resorts & Spas.

“We heard from our guests and members that they are looking for more all-inclusive options to choose from, and by uniting Hyatt and AMR Collection’s complementary luxury all-inclusive portfolios into the Inclusive Collection, we’re bringing them world-class services under one portfolio with more all-inclusive resorts than ever,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “Across our global portfolio of more than 1,100 properties, guests and members can now enjoy four curated Hyatt collections meeting the full range of travel occasions.”

Discover New Ways to Earn Rewards on Your Next Luxury All-Inclusive Stay

World of Hyatt members can now enjoy program benefits, including earning and redeeming points at more than 50 must-visit Inclusive Collection resorts in destinations like Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama and the Caribbean. Inclusive Collection resorts in Europe are expected to begin participating in the World of Hyatt program soon.

In addition to having access to World of Hyatt benefits at participating resorts in more luxury all-inclusive brands than ever before, World of Hyatt members can register by August 15, 2022 to earn 5,000 Bonus Points for qualifying stays of three or more consecutive eligible nights at participating Inclusive Collection resorts in the Americas between May 15 and September 15, 2022*. To learn more visit hyatt.com/5000.

To learn more about the luxury all-inclusive brands joining World of Hyatt, and how guests and members can start earning and redeeming points at participating resorts in these luxury all-inclusive brands, visit hyatt.com/newbrands.

Create Meaningful and Rewarding Experiences with More Resorts and Destinations

“Inclusive Collection resorts enable guests to experience what it truly means to stay at an all-inclusive with one-of-a kind signature programs like Endless Privileges, Unlimited-Luxury, and Unlimited-Fun with benefits at select resorts, such as no check-in or check-out times, 24-hour room service, top-shelf cocktails, gourmet a la carte dining without reservations required and endless activities throughout the day and night,” said Erica Doyne, senior vice president of marketing & communications, AMResorts. “From spa treatments and locally inspired cuisine to rich cultural experiences that immerse travelers in the traditions of their destination, the Inclusive Collection brings one of the world’s largest portfolios of luxury all-inclusive resorts to travelers so they can connect with those that matter most and turn moments into lifetime memories.”

Whether looking for quality family time or an extra measure of romance at a breathtaking location, the Inclusive Collection offers something for everyone, catering to all types of travelers, lifestyles, and stages of life, including:

Tucked between the Caribbean Sea and nearby mountain peaks in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall offers an exclusive adults-only escape with boundless luxury. The Jamaican paradise features rooms with spectacular views, a personal butler service and swim-up suites which provide exclusive access to a private pool.

With 57 stunning suites and rooms, Zoëtry Casa del Mar Los Cabos is an intimate, oceanfront sanctuary inspired by Spanish-colonial hacienda architecture. The resort features a private beach club, an exquisite array of authentic cuisines prepared with local farm and area ingredients, wine cellar for private dining, daily afternoon teatime with live plant infusions and complimentary 20-minute wellness experience.

Recently opened, the luxurious Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen is an all-suite resort nestled in a tropical oasis on the Caribbean Sea coastline, just minutes from Playa Del Carmen’s famed Fifth Avenue. Immersed in an earthy, contemporary design, and offering the brand’s signature vacation concept, Unlimited-Luxury, the resort features three man-made cenotes, seven shimmering pools, powdery white sand beaches, a rooftop wedding venue, 11 gourmet dining options, eight bars/lounges and world-class Secrets Spa by Pevonia.

The eco-friendly, all-suite family resort Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort offers amazing views of the ocean and mountains, and was designed by famous architect, Sordo Madaleno. It offers Unlimited-Luxury inclusions, surf lessons, unique observation areas including the Sun Deck with private lounge chairs and hammocks, a Moon Deck with five fire pits and a wedding gazebo, and shared space with the adjacent Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort for flexible multigenerational travel and group vacation options.

Enjoy Four Distinct Brand Collections, Countless Ways to Stay, Explore and Relax

With the addition of the Inclusive Collection, Hyatt now offers four distinct collections, including the Timeless Collection, Boundless Collection, Independent Collection and Inclusive Collection. Whether exploring a new destination, seeking the comforts of a home-away-from-home, immersing yourself in exotic locations or simply relaxing by the beach or pool, Hyatt offers today’s traveler an impressive selection of options with world-class amenities.

Timeless Collection: Rooted in traditions of impeccable service and thoughtful amenities, the Timeless Collection of properties deliver the comforts of a home away from home with a consistently elevated experience. Guests and members can accomplish whatever they set out to achieve on their travels – whether a business meeting or a much-needed family get-together: Park Hyatt Grand Hyatt Hyatt Regency Hyatt Hyatt Residence Club Hyatt Place Hyatt House UrCove

Rooted in traditions of impeccable service and thoughtful amenities, the Timeless Collection of properties deliver the comforts of a home away from home with a consistently elevated experience. Guests and members can accomplish whatever they set out to achieve on their travels – whether a business meeting or a much-needed family get-together: Boundless Collection: Reflective of today’s culture—shaped by the people and places that surround it, the Boundless Collection of properties embrace guests’ dynamic lifestyles and offer immersive experiences that allow them to learn, grow and expand: Miraval Alila Andaz Thompson Hotels Hyatt Centric Caption by Hyatt

Reflective of today’s culture—shaped by the people and places that surround it, the Boundless Collection of properties embrace guests’ dynamic lifestyles and offer immersive experiences that allow them to learn, grow and expand: Independent Collection : Each brand in the Independent Collection offers distinct properties that are all unique – from storied hotels to vibrant neighborhood locales to immersive retreats. Each property enriches the modern traveler’s experience in new and exciting ways: The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Destination by Hyatt JdV by Hyatt

: Each brand in the Independent Collection offers distinct properties that are all unique – from storied hotels to vibrant neighborhood locales to immersive retreats. Each property enriches the modern traveler’s experience in new and exciting ways:

*Terms & Conditions

You must be a member of World of Hyatt in good standing and register for the promotion between May 9, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. CDT and August 15, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CDT to participate. To join World of Hyatt, visit worldofhyatt.com, and to register for the promotion, visit hyatt.com/5000. Only Eligible Stays completed after registration and between May 15, 2022, and September 15, 2022 (“Promotion Period”) will count towards this promotion. Beginning on your first eligible stay with a minimum of 3 consecutive nights after registration and during the Promotion Period, you will receive 5,000 Bonus Points per stay at participating all-inclusive resorts in the Americas. Offer is valid at participating Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Sunscape Resorts & Spas and Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts in the Americas. For a complete list of participating resorts, visit hyatt.com/5000. Not all properties in these brands are participating. A maximum of 25,000 Bonus Points may be earned under this promotion.

All points awarded under this promotion are Bonus Points. For the purpose of this promotion, an “Eligible Stay” is defined as any stay where a member is paying an Eligible Rate or redeems a free night award. For purposes of this promotion, consecutive nights at the same hotel constitute one stay (even if you check out and check back in). Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this promotion. You must provide your World of Hyatt membership number at the time of check-in for each stay. Please allow two to three weeks after check out for Bonus Points to be posted to your World of Hyatt account. Except as expressly stated, this promotion is not valid with other offers, promotions or discounts and is non-transferable. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this promotion with a suitable substitute promotion of equal value (if legally required) at any time due to actual circumstances. This promotion is subject to the terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program available at worldofhyatt.com/terms. Hyatt®, World of Hyatt®, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. ©2022 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,150 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 70 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas,* Dreams® Resorts & Spas,* Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts,* Alua Hotels & Resorts®,* and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 30 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*Properties in these brands are joining World of Hyatt in phases.

