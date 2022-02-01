Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal Celebrates Official Opening

Canada’s first Hyatt Centric hotel is open for reservations, offering 177 modern upscale guestrooms in the heart of Old Montréal

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) officially announced today the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Canada, Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal, in collaboration with global real estate developer Jesta Group. Centrally located in the heart of Old Montréal, the property boasts 177 modern upscale guestrooms, including five suites, a signature restaurant fusing Québec and British cuisines, a rooftop pool (slated for summer 2023), as well as four fully equipped meeting and event facilities sprawling nearly 5,000 square feet. The hotel provides savvy travelers a launchpad for exploration, offering an opportunity to discover the iconic neighborhood of Old Montréal and everything Montréal has to offer.





The lifestyle hotel is located at the crossroads of old and new in the picturesque Parisian-style neighborhood of Old Montréal. The convenient location puts guests steps from the lively Place Jacques-Cartier, acclaimed dining and shopping, a thriving nightlife scene, cultural destinations, and a short walk to downtown Montréal.

“Montréal and particularly the neighborhood of Old Montréal offers an experience unlike most destinations in North America, as it boasts European flair and offers countless local and international events annually, making it an ideal location for this milestone opening,” said Don Lougheed, regional vice president, franchise operations and sales, Hyatt. “As part of the evolution of a dynamic neighborhood rich with history, Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal is housed within the Place Gare Viger development, infusing new life into a deep-rooted and profound part of the city.”

Place Gare Viger is a new urban campus in the heart of Old Montréal, taking shape around the iconic Place Viger, historically known for being one of the first railway stations ever built in Canada and served as the network’s terminus for the Canadian Pacific Railway. Drawing inspiration from the French château-design of the Hotel Viger station, Place Gare Viger provides modern and imaginative office spaces, a bustling retail selection, a cutting-edge residential complex, and now, Hyatt Centric Ville-Mare Montréal, all in the middle of a thriving neighborhood.

Vibrant and modern designs by local Montréal designers and architects are represented throughout the hotel, including lobby and meeting space design by Ivy Studio; and principal design and architecture by Provencher Roy. Every aspect of the design at Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal has been carefully curated to showcase its local inspirations, iconography and culture. The building façade – comprised of Normand brick, white polished concrete, and zinc metal – is influenced by the neighboring chateau, historic church roofs in the area and the iconographic clock tower on the waterfront, just a few steps from the hotel. Additionally, the lobby of Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal is inspired by the Jacques Cartier Bridge, with metal arches and wood paneling. The lobby also includes Terrazzo floor tiles and railway-inspired artwork to achieve a vintage and modern feel.

Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal’s inviting lobby, welcoming staff and energizing colors allow guests to simply feel at home with upscale modern comfort and shareworthy art and styling elements that celebrate the character of the destination. Each guestroom offers a creative and compact design with multifunctional elements, including a 55” flat-screen HDTV, individually controlled heating and air conditioning, blackout curtains, a minifridge, keyless entry operated through the World of Hyatt app, and much more. Additionally, guests can revel in the spacious comfort of the hotel’s 600-square-foot suites. Each of the five suites features a king bed, separate living area and workspace, a 60” flat-screen HDTV, and picture windows with views of Square Dalhousie.

For business travelers, Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal offers multiple meeting and event spaces well-equipped for any workshop, small conference, seminar or event. Featuring the latest in modern audiovisual hybrid technology supplied by Encore Global, the four meeting venues are located on the hotel’s main level and feature floor-to-ceiling fenestration allowing beautiful views of the city or the interior courtyard.

Guests can experience locally inspired and creatively presented dining at Cartier Arms, the hotel’s lively on-site restaurant by the locally renowned Burgundy Lion Group. Cartier Arms serves Quebéc-British fusion with handcrafted cocktails, embodying the turn-of-the-century golden age of the railroad. Cartier Arms includes a 130 seat restaurant, 30 person terrace, and 20 person private dining room.

“Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal marks a special debut for the Hyatt Centric brand in Canada, and we’ve set the bar very high to deliver an unparalleled and authentic experience for guests in the heart of Old Montréal,” says Anthony O’Brien, Jesta Group’s senior managing director. “This property has been developed to celebrate the deep history and vibrancy of the neighborhood and all it has to offer. We look forward to welcoming visitors and Montréalers alike for an incomparable experience.”

For more information or to make a reservation at Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal, please visit www.hyattcentricvillemarieMontreal.com or follow the hotel on Instagram @hyattcentricmtl.

The term “Hyatt” is used for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don’t. A passionately engaged team is there to provide local expertise on the best food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. For more information, please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattCentric.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 75 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Jesta Group:

The Jesta Group is a family-owned Montréal-based business that has been an active investor and developer of iconic real estate assets for over four decades. Its large portfolio of hotel, residential, retail, and industrial properties can be found in some of the World’s most sought-after locations including Montréal, Miami, New York, London, and Paris, as well as several Mediterranean destinations. Place Gare Viger is home to Jesta’s international headquarters. For more information, please consult www.placegareviger.com.

