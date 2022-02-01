Hyatt Appoints Leader for Europe, Africa and Middle East Region

Apple Leisure Group’s Javier Águila to follow Peter Fulton

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced a leadership change positioning Hyatt for continued strategic growth in the Europe, Africa & Middle East (EAME) region.





Javier Águila has been appointed incoming group president EAME, following the planned retirement of Peter Fulton who looks back on an impressive 39-year career at Hyatt. Águila and Fulton will work together through a smooth and thoughtful transition and Águila will officially assume the role in the next several months.

“The Hyatt family is grateful for Peter’s leadership and impact throughout a career that spans almost four decades and three global regions. In his latest role as group president, EAME/SWA, which Peter assumed in 2013, he has presided over operational excellence and unprecedented growth for the region,” said Chuck Floyd, global president of operations, Hyatt.

Águila is an internal successor, hailing from Apple Leisure Group (ALG), which Hyatt acquired in 2021. He most recently served as ALG’s group president, AMResorts Europe and Global Strategy. Águila joined ALG in 2019 as part of the acquisition of Alua Hotels & Resorts, which Águila founded and led as chief executive officer. Águila brings a broad set of experiences and perspectives informed by more than 20 years in hospitality, tourism, private equity and strategic consulting.

“Javier’s appointment is yet another milestone in bringing Hyatt and ALG’s joint vision to life,” continues Floyd. “Adding ALG to our portfolio increased Hyatt’s European brand footprint by 60% and I am confident Javier is the ideal candidate to continue the region’s positive trajectory and lead the team to new heights.”

This transition comes with a planned geographic realignment for the region, moving oversight of the Indian subcontinent under the leadership of David Udell, group president Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong. Udell’s immense experience leading the Asia Pacific region since 2014 sets Hyatt up for continued growth in the Indian subcontinent.

Hyatt recently reported its fifth straight year of industry-leading net rooms growth, with a global pipeline of 113,000 rooms, equivalent to approximately 40 percent of Hyatt’s existing rooms base.

