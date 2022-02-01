Huobi Global Announces the Listing of TON’s Native Blockchain Token

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – September 5, 2022) – The TON Foundation and Huobi announced an expanded collaboration that will include the listing of The Open Network’s native cryptocurrency, Toncoin, and joint events.

Previously, the first TON ecosystem fund managed to raise $250 million and was formed with the participation of Huobi Incubator, also part of the Huobi Group.

Lily Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of Huobi Global, said, “By leveraging its user-friendly mass-market products, TON has the potential to become one of the most promising layer-1 blockchains that could bring hundreds of millions of Web 2.0 users to the crypto world. With the integration of TON mainnet, Huobi is well-equipped to support promising projects built in the TON ecosystem.”

Toncoin will be listed on Sept. 7, 2022, and will be available in the TON/USDT pair for spot trading. According to a joint statement from TON and Huobi, a marketing campaign with a budget of 1 million tokens will be launched simultaneously with the listing of Toncoin. It will include marketing events, a contest for traders, airdrop, and staking up to 300% APY.

Steve Yun, a founding member of the TON Foundation, said, “We are excited that Huobi Global now supports TON mainnet. We look forward to actively supporting the TON ecosystem together.”

The strategic partnership between Huobi Group and the TON Foundation is not limited to listings – it is aimed at expanding opportunities in the Web3 area: supporting businesses and developers, implementing technologies and products based on the TON blockchain, incubating projects, and providing investments.

About The Open Network (TON)

The Open Network is a third-generation proof-of-stake blockchain originally designed in 2018 by the Durov brothers, the founders of Telegram Messenger. Later, it was handed over to the open TON community, which has been supporting and developing it ever since.

TON was designed for lightning-fast transactions. It’s ultra-cheap, user-friendly, and fully scalable. The project’s native token, Toncoin, is the only cryptocurrency available for transfer between users within Telegram using the @wallet bot from independent TON developers.

The TON Foundation is a non-commercial group of supporters and contributors who help further grow the TON blockchain.

About Huobi

The exchange ranks 9th in the aggregate CoinMarketCap’s rankings and serves more than 10 million customers in 130 countries, and the daily trading volume of the platform exceeds $500 million.

Founded in 2013, Huobi Global has created an entire ecosystem of cryptocurrency platforms and services, including Huobi Capital (its investment arm), HECO Chain (a green blockchain for developers), Huobi DeFi Labs (a DeFi ecosystem development platform), and others.

The company has compliance licenses in 12 countries, such as the U.S., Japan, Thailand, and Gibraltar.

