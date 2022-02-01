Hugomento Unveils “Wing Shya: Mise en Scène | 夏永康: 情與景,” Iconic Hong Kong-Based Photographer’s First Solo Western US Exhibition

Gallery showcases Wing Shya’s two decades-plus of work transmuting between film, art, and fashion, as well as his creative pieces for legendary film director Wong Kar-wai.

October 1 – November 6, 2022



Exhibition Opening: Saturday, October 1, 3pm – 5 pm

Hugomento, San Francisco, CA

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hugomento today announced its official unveil of “Wing Shya: Mise en Scène | 夏永康: 情與景,” the iconic Hong Kong based photographer’s first solo exhibition in the Western United States. Transmuting between film, art, and fashion, Shya is known as the go-to set photographer and graphic designer for legendary film director Wong Kar-wai’s movies such as Happy Together, In the Mood for Love, and The Hand (Eros).

WHAT: Mise en Scène is Shya’s first solo retrospective exhibition in the United States outside of New York, a rare opportunity to see his wide breadth of work spanning more than two decades. The exhibition showcases his multi-faceted career ranging from film stills, fashion pictorials, celebrities shoots, and his own artistic projects. One of Asia’s most famous artists, Shya is known for capturing intense emotions and atmospheres through still images with characters who feel straight out of feature films, amplifying tension between lovers and strangers, and framing longing and loneliness. Using cross-processing, high-contrast colors, heavy grain and saturated tones, he often blurs the lines between fiction and reality, creating a signature style that is highly distinctive and recognized. HOW: Members of the media and public can register to attend Mise en Scene exhibition opening, or visit the gallery during the show duration. To attend the show opening, RSVP here. WHEN: Exhibition Opening: Saturday, October 1, 3-5 pm

Show Duration: Saturday, October 1 – Sunday, November 6, 2022 WHERE: Hugomento, 795 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94107 WHO: Hosted by Hugo Lai of Hugomento. Hugomento – named after its founder “Hugo” and the word “Memento” – features “storied art and objects.” It is a gathering place for art afficionados to see art and to learn about the artists who created them. Shya will not be able to attend the exhibition opening due to scheduling conflicts and certain travel restrictions in China and Asia.

Media interested in requesting for in-person or Zoom interviews with Hugomento founder Hugo Lai or Wing Shya can contact [email protected].

For gallery updates and to join the conversation, please follow @hugomentosf on Instagram.

About Wing Shya

Born 1964 in Hong Kong, Shya returned to Hong Kong following fine art studies at Emily Carr Institute in Canada to found the design studio Shya-la-la Workshop. Appointed exclusive photographer and graphic designer for Wong Kar-wai’s Happy Together in 1997, he then continued his collaboration with Wong on In the Mood for Love, Eros, and 2046. Now a director in his own right, Shya began making music videos for artists Karen Mok, Jacky Cheung, and Vanessa Mae. In spring 2010, Shya debuted his film Hot Summer Days and the sequel Love in Space in autumn 2011. In 2006, he also had a solo show at the Mori Arts Center Gallery, followed by solo shows in New York, Italy, and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, he continues to do photo shoots for fashion magazines i-D and Numèro as well as brand visuals for Louis Vuitton and Maison Margiela. wingshya.com

About Hugomento

Hugomento is a boutique art gallery in Dogpatch, San Francisco owned and curated by Hugo Lai. Whether you’re looking for one-of-a-kind handcrafted ceramic art, a unique and original print, painting, sculpture, or other objet d’art, or simply want to experience one of the city’s most soulful small galleries, Hugomento is a must visit. Current artists include Mitch Iburg, Janet Jones, Marco Minetti, Blaise Rosenthal, Colt Seager, Justin Zielke, among others. Hugomento is located at 795 22nd St, San Francisco. hugomento.com

Contacts

Hugo Lai, +14155057609



[email protected]