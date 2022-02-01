Huge Savings Up to 50% Off Osmo from BYJU’S and BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney STEAM Products During the Black Friday Early Access Through Cyber Monday Sale
PlayOsmo.com Sale Is On Now Through Nov. 28, While Amazon Sale Runs Nov. 25-28
Just in time for the holidays get up to $40 off subscriptions for Osmo’s new Reading Adventure learn-to-read program
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BYJUS–Award-winning STEAM brands Osmo from BYJU’S and BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney are offering up to 50% off select learning kits, games, and accessories during the Black Friday Early Access Through Cyber Monday sales event. The sale is on now at PlayOsmo.com and ends Nov. 28 at the end of day. The Black Friday Early Access Through Cyber Monday sale at Amazon starts Nov. 24 at 12:00 AM Pacific Time and ends Nov. 28 at the end of day.
The sale at PlayOsmo.com includes a special savings of $15 to $40 off of 6- and 12-month subscriptions for Osmo’s brand new Reading Adventure, a personalized reading program that helps kids build their skills and confidence through interactive games. Developed with educators, the program uses physical and digital play along with speech recognition and AI technology to cover critical reading skills from K through 1st grade. A perfect gift for young children this holiday season.
PlayOsmo.com’s Black Friday Early Access Through Cyber Monday Deals
Through Nov. 28, the following Osmo and BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney products, available for iPad or Fire tablets, are up to 50% off at PlayOsmo.com:
- BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney Premium Kit (base included) (Pre-K to Grade 3) ($199 retail) 40% off
- Coding Family Bundle (base required) ($79 retail) 30% off
- Coding Starter Kit (base included) ($99 retail) 30% off
- Creative Starter Kit (base included) ($69 retail) 30% off
- Detective Agency (base required) ($49 retail) 30% off
- Early Literacy Bundle (base required) ($93 retail) 40% off
- Elementary School Starter Kit (base included) ($344 retail) 30% off
- Essential Math Bundle (base required) ($89 retail) 40% off
- Explorer Starter Kit (base included) ($227 retail) 30% off
- Genius Family Starter Kit (base included) ($163 retail) 40% off
- Genius Starter Kit (base included) ($99 retail) 30% off
- Kindergarten Starter Kit (base included) ($304 retail) 40% off
- Literacy Bundle (base required) ($45 retail) 50% off
- Little Genius Starter Kit (base included) ($79 retail) 30% off
- Little Genius Starter Kit + Early Math Adventure (base included) ($119 retail) 30% off
- Math Wizard series (base required) Up to 50% off
- Monster (base required) ($49 retail) 30% off
- Pizza Co. (base required) ($49 retail) 30% off
- Pre-School Starter Kit (base included) ($202 retail) 40% off
- Pretend Play Bundle (base required) ($98 retail) 40% off
- Super Osmonaut Starter Kit (base included) ($529 retail) 40% off
- Super Studio Frozen 2, Super Studio Mickey Mouse & Friends, Super Studio Princess ($29 retail each) 30% off
- Ultimate Expansion Bundle (base required) ($90 retail) 50% off
For the full list of Black Friday Early Access Through Cyber Monday deals, visit PlayOsmo.com.
Osmo Black Friday Early Access Through Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon
From Nov. 24 to 28, the following Osmo and BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney products are 30% off at Amazon:
- BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney Premium Kit for Pre-K for Fire (base included) ($199 retail)
- Case for iPad 10.2 inch ($49 retail)
- Coding Starter Kit for Fire (base included) ($99 retail)
- Creative Starter Kit for Fire (base included) ($69 retail)
- Genius Starter Kit for Fire (base included) ($99 retail)
- Grab & Go Small Storage Case For iPad Kits & Osmo Games ($49 retail)
- Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad (base included) ($79 retail)
- Math Wizard and the Amazing Airships for iPad or Fire (base required) ($59 retail)
- Math Wizard and the Enchanted World Games for iPad or Fire (base required) ($59 retail)
- Math Wizard and the Fantastic Food Truck for iPad or Fire (base required) ($59 retail)
Osmo Black Friday Deals on Amazon
On Nov. 25, the following Osmo and BYJU’S Learning Featuring Disney products are up to 30% off at Amazon:
- BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney Premium Kit for Pre-K for iPad (base included) ($199 retail) 30% off
- BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney Premium Kit for Grade 1 for Fire (base included) ($199 retail) 30% off
- Coding Starter Kit for iPad (base included) ($99 retail) 30% off
- Genius Starter Kit + Family Game Night for iPad (base included) ($139 retail) 30% off
- Genius Tangram for iPad or Fire (base required) ($29 retail) 20% off
- Little Genius Costume Pieces for iPad or Fire (base required) ($24 retail) 20% off
- Math Wizard and the Secrets of the Dragons for iPad or Fire (base required) ($59 retail) 30% off
- Pizza Co. for iPad or Fire (base required) ($49 retail) 30% off
Osmo Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon
On Nov. 28, the following Osmo and BYJU’S Learning Featuring Disney products are up to 40% off at Amazon:
- Base for iPad ($39 retail) 30% off
- Base for Fire ($39 retail) 30% off
- BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney Premium Kit for Kindergarten for Fire (base included) ($199 retail) 30% off
- Case for iPad 9.7 inch ($49 retail) 20% off
- Coding Family Bundle for iPad or Fire (base required) ($79 retail) 30% off
- Detective Agency for iPad or Fire (base required) ($49 retail) 30% off
- Genius Numbers for iPad or Fire (base required) ($29 retail) 30% off
- Genius Starter Kit for iPad (base included) ($99 retail) 30% off
- Genius Starter Kit + Family Game Night for Fire (base included) ($139 retail) 40% off
- Genius Words for iPad or Fire (base required) ($29 retail) 30% off
- Grab & Go Large Storage Case For iPad Kits & Osmo Games ($59 retail) 20% off
- Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire (base included) ($79 retail) 20% off
- Little Genius Starter Kit + Early Math Adventure for iPad (base included) ($119 retail) 20% off
- Little Genius Sticks & Rings for iPad or Fire (base required) ($39 retail) 30% off
- Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop for iPad or Fire (base required) ($59 retail) 30% off
- Super Studio Frozen 2 (base required) ($29 retail) 30% off
For the full list of Black Friday Early Access Through Cyber Monday deals at Amazon, visit Osmo’s Amazon store.
BYJU’S has pioneered new approaches to education by blending world-class pedagogy with cutting edge technology geared towards students in K to 12. Now the world’s largest education technology company, BYJU’S and its family of STEAM brands (Osmo, BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney, Epic, Tynker, BYJU’S FutureSchool) offer a suite of innovative learning products, apps and programs. Utilizing hybrid learning, ‘phygital’ learning, interactive and personalized approaches, as well as multiple learning formats, the full range of products spans reading, language arts, math, coding, science, and more.
About BYJU’S
BYJU’S, the world’s largest education technology company, provides engaging and personalized learning programs to more than 150 million students around the world. Founded and headquartered in India, BYJU’S mission is to make high-quality and innovative education available to all students. The BYJU’S family of brands cater to a wide range of learners of all ages and includes BYJU’S FutureSchool, Epic, Osmo, Tynker and the BYJU’S Learning App featuring Disney. With users in more than 100 countries and learning programs offered in multiple languages, BYJU’S is at the forefront of creating tech-driven and immersive learning experiences for students around the world. For more information, visit www.byjus.com/global.
About Osmo from BYJU’S
Osmo is an award-winning STEAM brand, which is part of BYJU’S, the leading global edtech company. Osmo and Osmo Education products are used in more than 2.5 million homes and 50,000 classrooms. Osmo builds a universe of hands-on gamified learning experiences validated by education experts that nourish the minds of children. Leveraging its proprietary reflective artificial intelligence, Osmo unleashes the power of physical tools combined with the digital world through augmented reality to deliver dynamic phygital education games, programs and platforms. Learn more at PlayOsmo.com and Osmo Education.
