Huge Savings Up to 50% Off Osmo from BYJU’S and BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney STEAM Products During the Black Friday Early Access Through Cyber Monday Sale

PlayOsmo.com Sale Is On Now Through Nov. 28, While Amazon Sale Runs Nov. 25-28

Just in time for the holidays get up to $40 off subscriptions for Osmo’s new Reading Adventure learn-to-read program

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BYJUS–Award-winning STEAM brands Osmo from BYJU’S and BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney are offering up to 50% off select learning kits, games, and accessories during the Black Friday Early Access Through Cyber Monday sales event. The sale is on now at PlayOsmo.com and ends Nov. 28 at the end of day. The Black Friday Early Access Through Cyber Monday sale at Amazon starts Nov. 24 at 12:00 AM Pacific Time and ends Nov. 28 at the end of day.





The sale at PlayOsmo.com includes a special savings of $15 to $40 off of 6- and 12-month subscriptions for Osmo’s brand new Reading Adventure, a personalized reading program that helps kids build their skills and confidence through interactive games. Developed with educators, the program uses physical and digital play along with speech recognition and AI technology to cover critical reading skills from K through 1st grade. A perfect gift for young children this holiday season.

PlayOsmo.com’s Black Friday Early Access Through Cyber Monday Deals

Through Nov. 28, the following Osmo and BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney products, available for iPad or Fire tablets, are up to 50% off at PlayOsmo.com:

For the full list of Black Friday Early Access Through Cyber Monday deals, visit PlayOsmo.com.

Osmo Black Friday Early Access Through Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon

From Nov. 24 to 28, the following Osmo and BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney products are 30% off at Amazon:

Osmo Black Friday Deals on Amazon

On Nov. 25, the following Osmo and BYJU’S Learning Featuring Disney products are up to 30% off at Amazon:

Osmo Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon

On Nov. 28, the following Osmo and BYJU’S Learning Featuring Disney products are up to 40% off at Amazon:

For the full list of Black Friday Early Access Through Cyber Monday deals at Amazon, visit Osmo’s Amazon store.

BYJU’S has pioneered new approaches to education by blending world-class pedagogy with cutting edge technology geared towards students in K to 12. Now the world’s largest education technology company, BYJU’S and its family of STEAM brands (Osmo, BYJU’S Learning featuring Disney, Epic, Tynker, BYJU’S FutureSchool) offer a suite of innovative learning products, apps and programs. Utilizing hybrid learning, ‘phygital’ learning, interactive and personalized approaches, as well as multiple learning formats, the full range of products spans reading, language arts, math, coding, science, and more.

About BYJU’S

BYJU’S, the world’s largest education technology company, provides engaging and personalized learning programs to more than 150 million students around the world. Founded and headquartered in India, BYJU’S mission is to make high-quality and innovative education available to all students. The BYJU’S family of brands cater to a wide range of learners of all ages and includes BYJU’S FutureSchool, Epic, Osmo, Tynker and the BYJU’S Learning App featuring Disney. With users in more than 100 countries and learning programs offered in multiple languages, BYJU’S is at the forefront of creating tech-driven and immersive learning experiences for students around the world. For more information, visit www.byjus.com/global.

About Osmo from BYJU’S

Osmo is an award-winning STEAM brand, which is part of BYJU’S, the leading global edtech company. Osmo and Osmo Education products are used in more than 2.5 million homes and 50,000 classrooms. Osmo builds a universe of hands-on gamified learning experiences validated by education experts that nourish the minds of children. Leveraging its proprietary reflective artificial intelligence, Osmo unleashes the power of physical tools combined with the digital world through augmented reality to deliver dynamic phygital education games, programs and platforms. Learn more at PlayOsmo.com and Osmo Education.

