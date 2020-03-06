Huge Installation Project: Unveiling the Grand Casino LED Video Wall

The Grand Casino Hotel and Resort is a premier gaming and resort destination in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The casino features over 125,000 square feet of gaming space filled with over 2,000 of the newest, Vegas-style slots. In 2019, the Grand Casino Hotel and Resort wanted to WOW their patrons by installing a massive 90-foot-wide LED video wall display to take their resort and casino experience to the next level. Several companies worked together for many months of planning, preparation and onsite support for this project: Ion Visual Solutions, Premier Mounts and Samsung.

Before the LED wall installation, the casino already had in place high quality projectors blended across the vast space to broadcast all the events, activities and entertainment offered at the casino, but the overall effect was not as impactful as Grand Casino executives would have liked. “Our facility needed a better replacement for our projectors that were used above the buffet area. The idea of replacing those projectors was to deliver a better visual experience for the patrons of our casino,” said JT Summerlin, Grand Casino. The decision was made to switch to a direct-view LED wall which brought bolder and brighter video resolutions, creating a more visually immersive guest experience.

The challenge was that the rectangular LED displays needed to be installed on a giant long, curved, convex and concave wall with an inside radius that transitions to a straight portion that transitions to an outside radius. This would require a customized mount by Premier Mounts that would focus on Z alignment, eliminating all seams and delivering a visually impactful video wall for the client. Premier Mounts developed and designed a special mounting solution for this giant curved LED wall project. Their manufacturing abilities allowed for them to create the pieces down to the exact millimeter of the casino’s existing architecture.

The mounts went up quickly, while hanging the LED panels was a bit more slow and tedious because of the risk of pixel was high due to the complex angles that the wall structure possessed. Once the LED’s were up, only minimal adjustments were needed to fine tune alignment because of the superb and precise mounting system. The installation was also managed in a way where patrons of the casino were not inhibited or obstructed as the project progressed towards completion.

Due to the size and scope of this enormous and unique project, having the right installers and companies collaborating was the biggest part of the battle to deliver a stunning result. Samsung, Premier Mounts, and Ion Visual teams installed 216 cabinets of IH040H-D LED, measuring in 89.4 feet by 9.4 feet with an overall resolution of 6840×720 pixels on Premier Mounts’ custom mounting solution and an excellent installation by Ion Visual team. Everything came out of boxes and there were no issues with any of the hardware which made the whole process move along smoothly and on time. Adjustments to perfection were made from all angles to ensure an attention-grabbing, premium quality LED video wall. “With the addition of this new video wall, our entire architecture has been transformed to create a digital canvas which captures attention as soon as anyone walks in the room,” adds Summerlin.

The project was completed in March of 2019.

Video

More information on the companies also involved in this project:

ION Visual Solutions: https://ion-visual.com/

Samsung DV LED: https://www.samsung.com/us/business/p…

Connect with us on social media!

Premier Mounts:https://www.premiermounts.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/prem…

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/premiermounts/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PremierMounts

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/premiermounts/







