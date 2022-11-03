Hudson Opens New Retail And Food & Beverage Experience At Dallas Fort Worth Int’l Airport

Combination Decanted and Hudson Nonstop Concept Delivers Revolutionary New Approach To Integrated Dining & Shopping

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today unveiled its combination Decanted and Hudson Nonstop concept at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) – ushering in an entirely new era of retail and dining convenience for travelers. The Hudson Nonstop, which adjoins Decanted, is powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One.





Spanning more than 1,600 square feet in Terminal B, the brand-new space seamlessly brings together Hudson’s first-ever wine bar and its innovative travel essentials store, which uses Amazon’s checkout-free technology and palm recognition service, into one convenient walkthrough location.

“From the food to the overall experience, our new Decanted and Hudson Nonstop concept allows travelers to shop and eat the way they want to,” said Evan Schut, SVP of Food & Beverage of Hudson. “With this milestone new opening, we further establish Hudson as a driver of the latest in dining innovation while continuing to deliver the widest variety of offerings, all in one place.”

Decanted is a chic and inviting setting, trimmed with modern finishes throughout and complete with 25 seats for an intimate ambiance to enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner, or tapas. The menu takes an elevated approach to traditional wine bar cuisine, anchored by an expansive drink menu.

Travelers will have their choice of shareables perfect for pairing like artisanal charcuterie boards and bruschettas, as well as hand-made flatbreads, soups, salads, and desserts. Eye-opener breakfast items include an egg, sausage, and cheese croissant, overnight oats, and an Applewood bacon and egg flatbread. To sip and savor, a wine list of bold reds and crisp and tangy whites joins a curated selection of hand-shaken cocktails and other alcoholic beverages. Wine connoisseurs will appreciate the extensive global selection, along with Texas’ own McPherson Cellars and Pedernales Cellars. Local beers on tap feature Rahr & Sons Brewing Company IPA and Shiner Bock from Spoetzl Brewery, with themed cocktails stirred up with local spirits including Deep Eddy Vodka and Ranger Creek Bourbon.

After satisfying their cravings, travelers can walk through to Hudson Nonstop for a checkout-free shopping experience. To enter, either from the adjoining Decanted or directly from the terminal concourse, travelers have the option to swipe their credit card or hover their palm using Amazon One. The Amazon One service is a fast, convenient, contactless way for people to use their palm to enter, identify, and pay. Inside, Hudson Nonstop is stocked with a wide selection of everyday travel essentials, from grab and go products to electronics, in addition to local souvenirs including Dallas Cowboys merchandise and Lone Star State favorites like Texas Taffy, Fredericksburg Farms sauces, and SuckleBusters hot sauces. Once finished shopping, travelers are charged for the items they take after they leave the store.

“DFW Airport’s focus on a smooth customer experience continues with the addition of innovative technologies,” said Ken Buchanan, EVP Revenue Management and Customer Experience at DFW airport. “We understand the convenience our customers want when they are in our terminals, and it is our mission to help them travel as seamlessly as possible through DFW Airport.”

This is Hudson’s fourth Hudson Nonstop location in the U.S., and the second Hudson Nonstop store operated under a joint venture agreement with local Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) Partner Multiplex, Inc. The opening of Decanted also joins Hudson’s most recent food and beverage concept at DFW, Plum Market, operated in partnership with Multiplex, Inc., as well.

“Hudson Nonstop and Decanted present the alternatives DFW travelers want today. Hudson Nonstop offers a quick frictionless experience while Decanted beckons one to unwind with a drink while enjoying appetizing light fare,” said Helen Giddings, President of Multiplex, Inc. “Multiplex is pleased to be a part of this new appealing alternative.”

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Multiplex, Inc.

Multiplex, Inc. is a Dallas based company with concessions in Dallas Love Field and DFW Airports. Helen Giddings, a native Dallasite, founded Multiplex in 1989, after a successful corporate career. Multiplex has a rich history, including operating independently and offering the first gourmet coffee shop in an airport in the Southwest.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport is the most connected airport in the world. Centered between owner cities Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major job generator for the North Texas region by connecting people through business and leisure travel. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW Mobile App for iOS and Android devices. Follow @dfwairport on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

