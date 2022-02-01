Hudson Enters New Market, Winning New Business At Colorado Springs Airport

Expanding Its Operating Footprint, Hudson’s Three New Stores Will Provide An Authentic Colorado Experience Through Brand Accessibility & Local Partnerships

Greeting more than two million travelers every year, COS is a gateway to stunning natural wonders, historic sites, and a popular adventure and sports scene. Now, Hudson will help travelers fall even more in love with ‘Colorado’s small airport’ by introducing three stores to its new market – two travel convenience and one specialty retail. Each store will be individually crafted with unique design elements and offer locally sourced products to create a sense of place perfect for the Colorado Springs lifestyle and experience.

“As a thriving leisure destination, Colorado Springs is an exciting new addition to our footprint as we work to diversify our markets while continuing to transform the travel experience,” said Brian Quinn, EVP and Deputy CEO of Hudson. “Thank you to our new airport partners and the local community for welcoming us to this city and for having confidence in Hudson’s ability to deliver a retail portfolio that seamlessly combines local retailing with innovative, cutting-edge concepts. We look forward to building a strong partnership and leaving a lasting impact on travelers here for years to come.”

“This new partnership is not only an exciting way to build the retail landscape at the Colorado Springs Airport, but is a collaboration that will benefit the community,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation. “Our airport has grown tremendously in the past year, and we’re continuing to grow along with our community. We are eagerly anticipating Hudson creating a positive travel experience for our passengers.”

Hudson will begin operating at COS on September 1, 2022, with construction for the three new stores starting in 2023. The new stores will operate under the HG COS Concessionaires JV with local Airport Concessions Disadvantage Business Enterprise (ACDBE) Partner Uyen Le, owner of two Beauty Bars in Colorado Springs.

A Dynamic & Unparalleled Store Portfolio, Designed Specifically For COS



The three stores – one pre-security and two post-security – will offer travelers the best of travel convenience and specialty retail, anchored by the iconic Traveler’s Best Friend service that Hudson is most known for. Spanning more than 4,700 square feet of concessions space, the newest additions to COS’ retail portfolio will include:

Hudson – Colorful Colorado: Drawing inspiration from the iconic “Welcome To Colorful Colorado” road signs found along Colorado’s state lines, Hudson – Colorful Colorado is a locally-themed travel convenience concept celebrating the magnificent scenery of the mountains, rivers, and plains of the Centennial State. Equipped with self-checkout and mobile POS, the store offers a wide assortment of books, electronics, food and beverage products, and local gifts and souvenirs, along with branded shop-in-shops from Herschel Supply Co. and Sunglass Hut.

Hudson Nonstop: Skip the checkout lines at Hudson Nonstop, a travel convenience concept that provides a fast and frictionless way for travelers to pick up their must-have essentials, food and beverage products, and local favorites, and then exit, all without stopping to pay.

The Atrium At Colorado Springs: Featuring a collection of local, regional, national, and global brands, The Atrium At Colorado Springs is a one-stop specialty retail experience. With branded shop-in-shops inside, The Atrium has an assortment of products which includes accessories from Happy Socks; eyewear from Sunglass Hut; electronics from Brookstone and other leading brands; luggage from Herschel Supply Co.; official merchandise from the U.S. Olympics and Paralympics Museum and the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA); and toys from Build-A-Bear Workshop® and LEGO®. Local offerings include artisan-crafted jewelry from Renata Rubio 92.5 and natural skin and body care from Rocky Mountain Soap Market and Simple Body. Mobile POS is available in addition to two Automated Retail units affixed directly to the store exterior for 24/7 retailing, offering travel convenience items as well as products from Apple, Beats, Brookstone, and The Art of Shaving.

An Experience Ready-Made For Social Media



All three stores will boast “Instagrammable” backdrops for travelers to revel in the beauty and culture of the city. Each storefront will feature vibrant wrap-around designs and eye-catching imagery that recreates some of the most recognizable sites – like Pike’s Peak – in photogenic, shareable moments.

Inside, the interactive viewing experience will continue to come to life through thoughtfully chosen architectural finishes and accents. With inviting color palettes, bright lighting, and themed graphics sprawling across the walls and up onto the ceilings, the interior ambiance will evoke a unique sense of place and seamlessly draw travelers into each store for a selfie-worthy photo op.

Shop Small, Buy Local: Support The Springs



Visitors and residents alike are sure to delight in the selection of local and airport-branded merchandise featured in the stores. These include local artisan-crafted jewelry from Renata Rubio 92.5, a Women Business Enterprise; natural skin and body care from Rocky Mountain Soap Market and Simple Body; handmade gifts and décor from Heartshake Studios; tasty food and beverage offerings from Sasquatch Cookies and The Olive Tap; and educational children’s items from Simple Gift Series.

The stores will also introduce additional brands through a rotating incubator program. In partnership with Colorado Springs entrepreneur Linda Weise and the Community Cultural Collective, local artists, businesses, and craftspeople will have dedicated spaces to display their work and showcase their neighborly love, with the offering continually evolving and expanding. This also includes seasonal products specifically curated for some of the city’s most popular events, from the Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival to the Cripple Creek Ice Festival.

About Hudson



Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free, and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Colorado Springs Airport



Colorado Springs Airport’s small size means small commutes, small lines, and small waits. It means friendliness, safety, and comfort. It also means big options on daily nonstop flights and hundreds of connections worldwide. Colorado’s small airport was named one of the Best Workplaces for 2021 by the Gazette. For more information visit FlyCOS.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

