Hudson Enhances the Travel Experience at LaGuardia Airport Terminal B with Expanded Retail Offerings

Hudson’s New Stores Will Bring an Authentic New York Experience to Locals and Visitors Alike

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson (NYSE: HUD), a travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today announced its expansion at LaGuardia Airport Terminal B, bringing the spirit and vibrancy of the Big Apple to life within the terminal while reaffirming the Company’s long-standing commitment to its local roots and airport partners.

As part of the new, seven year contract with LaGuardia Gateway Partners (“LGP”), the private operator and developer of Terminal B, Hudson is debuting two of its new localized travel convenience concepts to the reimagined 850,000-square-foot Arrivals and Departures Hall: NYC Aglow by Hudson and Mad Ave Market by Hudson. Opening tomorrow, June 13, the travel convenience store openings are in alignment with LGP’s and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s (“PANYNYJ”) redevelopment plans.

With the addition of these two new stores, Hudson’s total retail footprint in Terminal B reaches nine, and includes New York-based brands McNally Jackson and FAO Schwarz, which travelers know and love.

“Airports are a strong representation of the local communities they serve, and are truly the first and last impressions that a traveler has of a city,” said Roger Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson. “We have a responsibility to embrace the local history and flavor of a city in our store designs and offerings, and so we’re honored to introduce concepts to LaGuardia that represent the storied history of the airport, the city, and Hudson alike.”

NYC Aglow, inspired by the New York City building skylines, welcomes travelers in with its beckoning storefront, providing a sleek and modern shopping experience. To pay homage to the history of New York City, Hudson’s second concept, Mad Ave Market, is inspired by the golden age of advertising in the 1920s. Complete with art-deco inspired designs, and boasting Hudson’s self-checkout capability, the concept creates nostalgia around one of New York’s most iconic streets, Madison Avenue.

Both stores feature the iconic brands and products Hudson is known for, while also providing travelers with an opportunity to shop local with a selection of locally-sourced gifts and snacks.

“New York City is considered to be one of the world’s greatest destinations for shopping, and the new Terminal B is no exception to that,” said Stewart Steeves, Chief Executive Officer of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “Hudson provides all of the classic travel essentials that every New Yorker and visitor needs, and we’re excited to partner with them in the new terminal.”

With its first store opening in 1987, Hudson has delivered numerous innovative store concepts to LaGuardia’s travelers. For more than 30 years, Hudson has worked hand-in-hand with the PANYNJ to evolve the travel convenience business and bring travelers the products they’re looking for, including essential electronics, healthy grab-and-go food offerings, health and beauty products – and most recently, a broad assortment of PPE products – keeping travelers safe, connected and comfortable.

The new stores are operated under the HG LGA Retailers JV, a partnership between Hudson and its ACDBE partners Branded Works, Inc., Byrd Retail Group, LLC and Kelle Communications Group, Inc.

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our 10,000+ team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com.

