Hudl Launches Portable Auto-Tracking Camera With Instant Upload and 4G Capable Livestreaming

Hudl Focus Flex is the only portable camera on the market that’s integrated with Hudl’s performance analysis and recruiting tools.

LINCOLN, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudl, the industry-leading sports performance analysis company has announced the release of its portable high-definition smart camera, Hudl Focus Flex. The third camera in the Hudl Focus family, Flex is the only portable camera on the market that’s integrated with Hudl’s suite of solutions and easily goes anywhere a team goes regardless of access to power or internet.

“At Hudl, our mission is to make every moment count. Focus Flex ensures our customers can easily capture every moment, and get their high-definition film quickly and conveniently no matter where they’re playing,” said Hudl’s CEO David Graff. “Our suite of Focus cameras makes video capture a seamless experience and Focus Flex is changing the game for teams at all levels—removing the biggest pain point of capturing quality video on the go. Flex will give time back to our coaches and give athletes more access to their training and game film to review, improve, share and get recruited.”

Developed over an eighteen month period, Focus Flex was designed with maximum portability, ease of use and features high-definition video quality and four hours of battery life. Once mounted on its tripod, the Flex camera is controlled via the Hudl Focus app allowing for simple calibration, hands-free video capture and live upload directly to Hudl. The Hudl Focus mobile app is available on both iOS and Android systems.

Focus Flex is 4G capable in the United States* with service available for purchase from Hudl and offers real-time livestreaming directly to Hudl TV, the Hudl-owned streaming platform giving organizations the ability to instantly connect their matches to parents, fans and recruiters. The live upload feature means game and practice video is instantly added to the team’s Hudl account, speeding up the process for coaches to review, analyze, and share however they would like. Video is available immediately post match, giving athletes the capability to quickly and seamlessly create and share their highlights with recruiters and fans.

Created with soccer clubs in mind, Hudl Focus Flex was tested by over 90 clubs across the United States. User input was crucial to develop a camera that will perform exactly as coaches and athletes need it to on gameday. Initially launching to teams across the United States, Hudl Focus Flex will soon be available at all levels in select countries across the globe.

Focus Flex cameras will be on display at the United Soccer Coaches Convention the world’s leading soccer coaching event (BOOTH #127) in Philadelphia, PA, January 12-14, 2023. Convention attendees have a chance to attend a live Focus Flex Q&A, Friday, January 13 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, with Focus Flex Product Manager Paul Bauer and host Glenn Crooks of SiriusXM FC’s The Coaching Academy.

*Coverage not available in some areas.

About Hudl:

As a global leader in performance analysis technology, Hudl helps more than 200K sports teams—from grassroots to the pros—prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. A complete suite of video and data products ensures coaches have the insights they need and athletes get the shot they deserve. 6M users across 40+ sports use Hudl’s best-in-class software, hardware and services, including online coaching tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, livestreaming, wearables, analytics, professional consultation and more. Learn more at www.hudl.com.

Contacts

Tyler Thomas



Senior Director of Content + PR



Hudl



[email protected]