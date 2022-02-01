HSB Adds WhiteHaX® App to Cyber Insurance for Consumers

WhiteHaX CyberSafe app helps manage security risks

State-of-the-art protection for personal devices

Cyber safety tools that are easy to use

The Power of Privacy and Cybersecurity

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#app–Specialty insurer HSB today announced an agreement with IronSDN, Corp., to add app-based cyber risk management tools to HSB’s coverage for consumers and their families.

WhiteHaX® CyberSafe, developed by IronSDN, is an advanced risk verification and protection app for smartphones and other personal devices that is easy for customers to use.

The app is available to individuals insured by HSB’s Home Cyber Protection™, which is added to the homeowners policies of personal lines insurers that work with HSB.

The WhiteHaX app also will be available as part of HSB’s new personal standalone cyber insurance program, MyCyberProtection™, through HSB’s insurance affinity group and digital partners.

“With billions of connected devices in use, cybercriminals are targeting individuals more than ever before,” said Jeffrey O’Shaughnessy, senior vice president of HSB, part of Munich Re. “The WhiteHaX CyberSafe app puts the power of privacy and cybersecurity in the hands of our customers, so they can keep ahead of today’s constantly changing cyber risks.”

Cyber Protection at Home and Away

The WhiteHaX app analyzes the security of iOS and Android devices, including mobile phones, and tablets, with proprietary threat intelligence that is updated daily to help prevent phishing, malware, and other cyber risks.

A single user sign-up tracks the security and privacy of up to four devices in the household, with the ability to check the status of all devices at home and away with one click.

A virtual privacy network (VPN) can encrypt data to help fight cyber threats and online tracking, while on-demand Wi-Fi scans quickly assess if a public or private network is safe.

The WhiteHaX app monitors email addresses for data breaches 24/7, issues scam and security alerts, and helps users respond when their privacy is at risk.

“Our WhiteHaX apps provide some of the most compelling and complete solutions to help mitigate cyber exposures,” said Vimal Vaidya, chief executive officer and founder of IronSDN. “They are designed to help consumers identify cyber risks on their household personal devices and fix cyber security and privacy-related issues through step-by-step instructions.”

Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB)

HSB, part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management and IoT technology services. HSB insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk, specialty liability and other coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 150-year history HSB’s mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy and build deeper relationships that benefit business, public institutions and consumers. HSB holds A.M. Best Company’s highest financial rating, A++ (Superior). For more information, visit www.hsb.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Munich Re

Munich Re is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The group consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the asset management company MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage – from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake through Hurricane Ida in 2021. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength, which enables it to also provide coverage for extraordinary risks such as rocket launches, renewable energies or cyber risks. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. Its tailor-made solutions and close proximity to its customers make Munich Re one of the world’s most sought-after risk partners for businesses, institutions, and private individuals.

