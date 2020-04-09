How Organizations Can Build a Digital Relationship with Frontline Workers: Workforce Institute Radio Podcast

LOWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–

What:



Joyce Maroney, executive director of The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated, welcomes Workforce Institute board member Bob Clements, president at Axsium Group, to discuss the chapter he wrote for the most recent Workforce Institute book, “Being Present: A Practical Guide for Transforming the Employee Experience of Your Frontline Workforce,” about the unique benefits of technology – notably, mobile – and how it can be used with today’s frontline workforce to communicate information from all aspects of an organization.

Topics discussed include:

Why mobile technology is an effective medium to communicate with the modern frontline worker who may not regularly utilize other technological channels, such as email, compared to office worker counterparts;

The important role of effective communication with your frontline workforce, especially in times of crisis or uncertainty;

The opportunity to form stronger relationships and a more immanent connection with your workforce; and

Leveraging mobile for idea-sharing, training, and other non-traditional concepts.

When:



Available now

Where:



The Workforce Institute at Kronos podcast page or at Apple Podcasts.

Why:



The Workforce Institute provides research and education on critical workplace issues facing organizations around the globe. By bringing together thought leaders, The Workforce Institute is uniquely positioned to empower organizations with the knowledge and information they need to manage their workforces effectively and provide a voice for employees on important workplace issues. A hallmark of The Workforce Institute’s research is balancing the needs and desires of diverse employee populations with the needs of organizations. For additional information, visit www.workforceinstitute.org.

Supporting Resources

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

© 2020 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Lisa DeStefano



Kronos Incorporated



+1 978.244.6318



[email protected]