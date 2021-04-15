How iFood Hit Over 150 Million REAIS In iFood Card Sales In 2020:

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iFood, one of the most innovative foodtech companies in the world, and Givex, a leader in omnichannel processing of gift cards, loyalty and digital exchange vouchers with more than 7 billion reais already traded on its platform, announce that the companies have closely integrated the operation and processing of the iFood Card in Brazil. iFood is a leader in online food delivery in Latin America, with more than 60 million monthly orders and Givex is a global company with customer operations in more than 70 countries; the power of this partnership marks significant growth for the iFood Card in Brazil.

iFood today works alongside partners with initiatives that bring together business intelligence, technology, and management solutions for the more than 170,000 restaurants registered in more than 1,200 cities throughout Brazil. As part of this evolution, in December 2019, iFood migrated its iFood Card program to the Givex platform, with the aim of making the iFood Card a 100% omnichannel product and integrated into all major sales channels in the country.

“We always seek partners who contribute to the innovation and pioneering of our operation. Relying on Givex as a technology partner in the evolution of the iFood Card was key to getting the results and we continue this successful work”, highlights Paula Rabelo, Director of iFood Benefits.

As a leader in processing technology, and responsible for the programs of the largest players in the market, Givex is leveraging the company’s experience to help iFood achieve its business goals through technical, strategic and security scalability.

“Givex is very proud to be the iFood Card technology partner, bringing not only processing power, but integrated data intelligence and sales channels that enable real-time tracking of Card performance and scalability. This result is only the beginning of our operation! Soon more technology and news will be added to our partnership!” say Maria Costa, Director of Givex Brazil and Iago Annes, Commercial Manager of the company.

During Christmas 2019, the companies teamed up to outline a strategic and sales champion plan in the Brazilian market through initiatives aimed at the B2B and B2C markets. This included an omni pilot partnership between the digital and physical world in which iFood Card holders could redeem their credit at Ofner stores in São Paulo using a 100% integrated solution with Givex Brasil’s POS. The campaign allowed the customer flexibility to choose their Christmas present (“Panettone or Chocotone?”) and removed the frustration of getting what they don’t like. After one year, during the 2020 Christmas season, more than 500 companies chose the iFood Card as their Christmas solution, totaling more than 300,000 gifts as a year-end gift for companies.

In early 2020, in partnership with Wavy, a digital media company bridging the gap between companies and customers, the sale of the digital card via chatbot was launched. This enabled consumers to buy an iFood Card using iMessage and Apple Pay (iOS only), taking an innovative channel initially available only to food lovers (iFood employees) and making it available to any customer as an open channel.

In addition, the iFood Card was launched in main digital portfolios and stores and is today one of the main content within these channels. The companies also started distributing the iFood Card at more than 100,000 points of sale through the sale of PINs to micro and small retail and another 2,000 establishments with the sale of the physical card. By June 2021, companies will distribute the iFood Card in 350,000 establishments via the sale of PINs and 13,000 points of sale with physical card.

All these initiatives that launched in 2020 with Givex technology have allowed iFood to reach the mark of 150 million reais sold in iFood Cards in one year. Technology was indeed the main ally in this context, which allowed iFood and Givex to innovate, diversify, and scale the solution safely. The companies continue to work together in 2021 with the goal of increasing results four-fold compared to 2020.

About Givex

Givex is a global technology company designed to simplify business efficiencies through an omnichannel platform with a high level of security and innovation. The company has processed over 20 billion transactions, has a client operation in more than 70 countries and has been operating locally in Brazil for more than 12 years in large Brazilian networks where it has traded more than 7 billion reais in the Brazilian market alone. Since its founding in 1999, Givex has provided technological intelligence in a wide variety of industries, from restaurants and retail to hospitality and the service sector, offering a range of integrated and customizable products, including Gift Card, Digital Exchange Voucher, Loyalty and Point of Sale (POS) System.

About iFood

iFood, the leader in online food delivery in Latin America, has 60 million monthly orders. For nine years in the market, the company of Brazilian origin is also present in Colombia. It works alongside partners with initiatives that bring together business intelligence and management solutions for the approximately 170,000 restaurants registered in more than 1,000 cities throughout Brazil. iFood counts major investors such as Movile – a global leader in mobile marketplaces – and Just Eat – one of the world’s largest online ordering companies.

