“How does bitcoin work?” Some of the most frequently asked questions by the first-timers in the field of cryptocurrency. So, if you also have the same question, you’re in the right place. In this post, we are going to give you a brief and thorough explanation of how bitcoins work. So, if you want to know more about it, then keep on reading!

A Guide for the New Users

As a beginner in this field, you probably watch a tons of videos about BTC Supreme and other

cryptocurrencies in the past. Well, being a bitcoin billionaire does not require you to be tech-savvy. After installing a bitcoin wallet on your phone or desktop, it will automatically create your initial Bitcoinaddress. After that, you can now manually create Bitcoins whenever and wherever you want.

One of the great things about Bitcoin is that you can pay your friends or vice versa conveniently and easily. All you need to do is send them your Bitcoin address. How Bitcoin works are the same on how email does. The only difference is that you can only use your Bitcoin address once.

Bitcoin Block Chain

For those who don’t know, the block chain refers to a ledger shared by the public. This is where the whole Bitcoin network relies on. The Bitcoin user can view all the confirmed deals. It enables the Bitcoin wallet to measure the balance they spent. Through this, one can verify that it is managed by a real spender. The cryptography enables you to view the block chain’s chronological order and integrity.

Bitcoin Private Keys

A transaction refers to the process of transferring Bitcoins between the two Bitcoin wallets that are verified by the block chain. Each bitcoin wallet contains important information known as a private seed or private key. These private keys are being utilized to signing different Bitcoin transactions. It also provides the sender and the receiver the mathematical proof that the keys come from the owner’s wallet.

Also, you need to create a signature that only you can make. This is because you will use to protect the transactions from the other Bitcoin users. All of the transactions done will be saved to the network. After the transaction has been done, the block chain will confirm it within 20 minutes.

Bitcoin Mining

To make the pending transactions processed, one will use the distributed consensus system, which is called the mining process. This is being done by placing these transactions to the block chain. It is responsible for creating a chronological order in the block chain. Aside from that, it also enables numerous desktop to agree on the terms and conditions of the system while protecting the network’s neutrality.

To confirm the transactions, it should follow the cryptographic rules strictly. These rules are Bitcoin-verified, protecting the security of each transaction. If not protected, it can lead the subsequent blocks invalidated. This process is also responsible for creating a competitive and balanced lottery, preventing Bitcoin users from adding new blocks more frequently. Through this, no one can alter the things in the block chain. One can say that Bitcoin is safe to use.

Conclusion

There are lots of people who start investing to Bitcoin. This is because experts believe that it would be used to pay bills in the future. In addition to that, this is also a good way to invest a huge amount of money easily and conveniently.

Now that you know what Bitcoin is and how it works, you can now start to make your own Bitcoin investment. You may also take a look at the Bitcoin Wiki to know more information about it.