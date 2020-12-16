Houzz Appoints Alex Chriss to Board of Directors

Intuit executive brings extensive small business SaaS experience to leading home renovation and design platform

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Houzz Inc., the leading platform for home remodeling and design, today announced the addition of Alex Chriss to its board of directors. Chriss joins as Houzz’s second independent non-affiliated board member, alongside Saori Casey.





“We are excited to welcome Alex to the Houzz board,” said Adi Tatarko, Houzz CEO and co-founder. “His deep knowledge and expertise working with SaaS for small businesses and those who are self-employed globally will be invaluable to Houzz as we continue to grow the Houzz Pro platform.”

As an experienced business leader, Chriss has over 16 years of experience developing and scaling SaaS offerings for SMBs globally. He currently serves as EVP and General Manager, Small Business and Self-Employed Group at Intuit, leading the global QuickBooks franchise inclusive of financial and business management services, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

“Houzz empowers home remodeling and design professionals around the world to run profitable, efficient businesses,” said Chriss. “It’s an honor to join the Houzz board of directors, and I look forward to working with the team as they accelerate growth and deliver for their customers.”

Chriss joins Oren Zeev (Zeev Ventures), Alfred Lin (Sequoia), Saori Casey (Apple) and founders Adi Tatarko and Alon Cohen on the company’s board of directors.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish. On Houzz, people can find design inspiration, research and hire home professionals, and shop for products to complete their projects. For home professionals, Houzz Pro (houzz.com/pro) provides an all-in-one software solution that empowers industry pros to stand out, win clients and manage their projects efficiently and profitably. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.

