HousingWire Recognizes First American Docutech For Innovations in eClosing and Document Solutions with HWTech100 Award

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First American Docutech, the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment technology, and a member of the First American family of companies, has been recognized by HousingWire as a HWTech100™ Mortgage winner for its Solex eClosing solution, marking the fifth time the company has earned the award.

The HWTech100 awards honor the companies leading the way toward a more innovative and efficient mortgage industry. HousingWire selected First American Docutech on the strength of its Solex eClosing platform, which saw a 768% increase in eClosings in 2020 over the previous year. The company also joined the First American family in 2020, with the combined offerings enabling lenders and settlement agents to accelerate closings by digitizing and streamlining the creation, delivery, execution and perfection of mortgage documents.

“At First American Docutech, we’re focused on helping lenders accelerate the speed to closing with a robust eClosing platform and compliant dynamic document generation,” said Amy Brandt, president of First American Docutech. “Earning the HWTech100 honor for the fifth time validates the hard work and incredible team we have making loans more profitable and efficient for lenders.”

Solex, First American Docutech’s end-to-end eClosing solution, enables lenders to extend the digital setting from the initial delivery of the closing document package all the way through to eRecording. Approved by both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae for eClosing, eNote and eVault functionality, the Solex eClosing platform provides lenders with a comprehensive integrated eClosing solution, with eSigning efficiencies from initial document generation through post-closing.

“After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come,” said Brena Nath, HousingWire’s HW+ managing editor.

